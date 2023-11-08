DocGo, a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of November.

Needham & Company 4th Annual Tech Week

November 15, 2023 – Virtual 1x1 investor meetings, contact your Needham representative for additional information.

Canaccord Genuity MedTech Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

November 16, 2023 – 1x1 investor meetings, contact your Canaccord representative for additional information.

BTIG Digital Health Forum

November 20, 2023 – Virtual 1x1 investor meetings, contact your BTIG representative for additional information.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive health care revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring, and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With mobile health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108177256/en/