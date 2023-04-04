Advanced search
    DCGO   US2560861096

DOCGO INC.

(DCGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
8.600 USD   -0.58%
Summary 
Summary

DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/04/2023 | 07:36am EDT
DocGo Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Lee Bienstock, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 20 at 2:15PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 505 M - -
Net income 2023 24,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 882 M 882 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 658
Free-Float 83,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Alexander Capone Chief Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Bienstock Lee President & Chief Operating Officer
Norman Rosenberg Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stanley Vashovsky Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Sugrue Chief Compliance Officer
