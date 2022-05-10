Log in
DOCGO INC.

DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
BU
05/09DocGo Swings to Q1 Profit on Higher Revenue; Reiterates Revenue Guidance
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (DCGO) DOCGO Reports Q1 Revenue $117.9M, vs. Street Est of $103.8M
MT
DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/10/2022 | 10:23am EDT
DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions, announced today that CEO Stan Vashovsky and CFO Andre Oberholzer will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17 at 2:15PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 410 M - -
Net income 2022 23,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 315
Free-Float 76,3%
Managers and Directors
Stanley Vashovsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Alexander Capone President & Chief Technology Officer
Andre S. Oberholzer Chief Financial Officer
Bienstock Lee Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Sugrue Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCGO INC.-31.87%638
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.17%129 636
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.77%66 218
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.58%25 952
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.22%22 365
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.87%20 021