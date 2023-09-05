DocGo Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, Chief Executive Officer will present at three different investor conferences in September 2023.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:35 Eastern Time, Mr. Capone will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

On Tuesday, September 19, Mr. Capone will be meeting with investors virtually during the Northland Investor Conference.

On Wednesday, September 27 at 1:15 PM Eastern Time, Mr. Capone will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary, AI-powered technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care.For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905959288/en/