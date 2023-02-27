Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocGo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCGO   US2560861096

DOCGO INC.

(DCGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
9.060 USD   -1.20%
07:36aDocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences
BU
02/21DocGo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Monday, March 13
BU
01/12Transcript : DocGo Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-12-2023 10:30 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences

02/27/2023 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocGo Inc (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual in Boston on Tuesday, March 7 at 2:10PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

Also, Mr. Capone will present virtually at the upcoming Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:20AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DOCGO INC.
07:36aDocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences
BU
02/21DocGo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Monday, March 13
BU
01/12Transcript : DocGo Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confer..
CI
01/12DocGo Collaborating With Redirect Health for Mobile Healthcare Services
MT
01/12DocGo Partners with Redirect Health to Deliver Affordable, On-Demand Urgent Mobile Heal..
BU
01/12DocGo Inc. Partners with Redirect Health to Deliver Affordable, On-Demand Urgent Mobile..
CI
01/03DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences
BU
2022DocGo Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022DocGo Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022DocGo's Vashovsky Will Remain as Non-Executive Chairman Following Retirement as CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCGO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 436 M - -
Net income 2022 31,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 928 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 315
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DOCGO INC.
Duration : Period :
DocGo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 33,28 AED
Average target price 48,49 AED
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Alexander Capone Chief Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Bienstock Lee President & Chief Operating Officer
Norman Rosenberg Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stanley Vashovsky Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Sugrue Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCGO INC.28.15%928
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%110 138
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.83%69 003
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.74%32 292
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY6.35%21 899
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.90%21 371