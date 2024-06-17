Leading Mobile Health Provider Brings Together Industry Experts to Help Drive Innovation and Elevate Patient Care

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced the establishment of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to offer counsel and expertise to the Company’s executive team.

The MAB will help further propel DocGo’s mission to deliver top-tier virtual, in-person, and mobile healthcare services across the US and UK. Members will provide guidance and act as a resource for DocGo’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative and successful programs in healthcare.

“DocGo’s new Medical Advisory Board is an initiative I am incredibly proud of,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “Bringing together experts from a range of healthcare specialties will serve as a valuable resource for our team as we grow and expand. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to continue developing innovative healthcare solutions for those that need it most.”

At present, MAB members include:

Ben Bobrow, MD FACEP is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. During his 30-year career in academic medicine and public health, Dr. Bobrow has been dedicated to promoting equitable, high-quality medical care for all. He has been instrumental in leading large-scale health initiatives which have improved outcomes for patients with cardiac arrest, acute stroke, and traumatic brain injury. Dr. Bobrow will serve as the inaugural MAB Chairman. "Working with DocGo to identify and select this remarkable group of medical experts with a passion for improving access to high-quality healthcare has been a gratifying experience and I am excited to see what we can help DocGo accomplish," said Ben Bobrow, MD. "This collaboration among professionals that I personally consider to be some of the very best medical innovators will help drive new and better solutions that extend the reach of services to vulnerable populations and improve outcomes."

Jagmeet (Jag) P. Singh MD, MMSc, DPhil, FACC, FHRS, is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is the former Clinical Director of the Cardiology Division, the Roman W. DeSanctis Endowed Chair in Cardiology, and the Founding Director of the Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program at Mass General Hospital. Much of his current efforts are focused on healthcare redesign, digital health, and medical device innovations.

Andy S. Jagoda, MD, FACEP, is a Professor and Chair Emeritus of Emergency Medicine (EM) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Jagoda spent 13 years in the Navy and served in Desert Shield / Desert Storm for which he received a Navy Commendation Medal for "meritorious service". He came to Mount Sinai in 1995 and has been instrumental in building the EM Department into one of the leading programs in the country. Dr. Jagoda is internationally recognized for his involvement in EM education, and for his work in the area of neurologic emergencies and practice guideline development.

Clive Kevan Fields, MD, is Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of VillageMD, a national primary care provider through their locations called Village Medical. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the clinical model, data, analytics, and contracts to deliver comprehensive and coordinated care and improve outcomes at a lower total cost of care. Dr. Fields is a board-certified Family Physician, with more than 30 years of service to patients in Houston.

Ries Robinson, MD, is CEO of Rodin Scientific, a company with a focus on the pre-symptomatic detection of cardiac compromise. He is also the Chief Innovation Advisor at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, a private, non-profit, integrated health care system in New Mexico and the state's largest provider of health care. Ries has helped Presbyterian identify, pilot, adopt, and scale innovation for the benefit of patients and members. As part of this innovation initiative, he has sought to reduce the burden on providers and empower patients to better manage their health conditions.

Dr. Jesse Roach is a goal-driven clinical leader with a wealth of experience in patient quality measurement and care. As the Proprietor of Kidney Care Insights, LLC, Dr. Roach provides consultancy on value-based care for government interests in the kidney space. During his tenure as the Chief Medical Officer at CVS Kidney Care, a division of CVS Health, Dr. Roach oversaw all clinical activities, including improving patient outcomes, and led a diverse team of medical and administrative professionals to create a multifaceted approach to removing barriers to kidney health among historically disenfranchised populations. Dr. Roach holds certifications in internal medicine, general pediatrics, and pediatric nephrology and has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to the field. With a background in clinical quality, health equity, data strategy, and clinical policy, Dr. Roach brings a unique skill set to healthcare and DocGo expects he will make additional contributions to elevating patient care by joining its MAB.

James Powell, MD is board-certified internist with a strong background in healthcare policies and procedures. As the CEO of DocGo's Clinical Practice Group, he leads mobile health initiatives including Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Transitional Care Management, ED avoidance programs, and DocGo's virtual-first deployable Primary Care Practice. He specializes in the implementation of virtual programs that drive positive healthcare outcomes and reduced costs. Dr. Powell is an experienced speaker and proponent of implementing virtual programs with validated healthcare outcomes. His history of overseeing virtual care initiatives and his expertise in primary care, internal medicine, and clinical leadership make him a key member of DocGo's leadership team.

DocGo may expand the MAB further to include additional healthcare specialties. The MAB is expected to convene on a regular basis.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, outcomes, and prospects, both business and financial, of the Company, including the role of the MAB and its potential benefits to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, outcomes, results or expectations. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. In some cases, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “design,” “potential,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes, or the timing of results or outcomes, to differ materially from those contained in the Company’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of the MAB; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategy; the Company’s reliance on and ability to maintain its contractual relationships with its healthcare provider partners and clients; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry; the Company’s ability to maintain existing contracts; the Company’s reliance on government contracts; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the Company’s financial performance and future prospects; the Company’s ability to deliver on its business strategies or models, plans and goals; the Company’s ability to expand geographically; the Company’s competitive position and opportunities, including its ability to realize the benefits from its operating model; and other risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as and to the extent required by law.

