New expansion solidifies Ambulnz by DocGo’s position as one of the largest ambulance providers in Philadelphia

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that its Ambulnz subsidiary will provide medical transportation service to Main Line Heath’s five-hospital health system in the greater Philadelphia area. The three-year medical transportation contract solidifies Ambulnz’s position as one of the largest medical transportation providers in the Philadelphia metro area. Ambulnz estimates that it will provide transportation to more than 12,000 Main Line Health patients annually as part of this contract. With this expansion, Ambulnz expects to transport more than 75,000 Pennsylvania patients annually. Ambulnz will commit an initial dedicated fleet of 10 ambulances and 8 wheelchair vans to Main Line Health’s hospitals to provide a range of transportation options.

“Through Ambulnz’s innovative service model, health systems now have transportation resources that are solely dedicated to the health system’s patient transportation needs,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “Our medical transport vehicles and professional staff are available to Main Line Health when and where they are needed, and hospital staff have full transparency of location and availability through our proprietary, AI-powered ordering and resource deployment technology.”

Ambulnz by DocGo’s transportation scheduling and tracking system platform can directly integrate with hospital electronic medical records to securely streamline patient data flow. This proprietary platform also allows hospital staff, patients, and their family members to track vehicles in real-time using DocGo’s ShareLink™ technology, enabling true transparency, enhancing efficiencies and alleviating stress.

DocGo can also offer remote patient monitoring (RPM) clinical services and devices to Main Line Health’s health system network, including its hospitals, post-acute care health centers, home care, hospice, and physician networks where and when it’s needed. RPM services can be used to reduce hospital readmissions after a hospital stay or major medical event and can be used for preventative care to monitor chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and a host of other medical conditions.

“Remote patient monitoring extends the reach of our hospital partners beyond their facilities to connect with patients where they live. DocGo’s solution combines internet-connected medical devices with remote diagnostic tracking to monitor patients at home, report on key patient data insights and escalate significant changes in health status directly to physicians for immediate intervention,” said Bienstock. “We look forward to working with the Main Line Health team to develop and implement future programs that will decrease hospital readmissions and improve health and quality of life for their patients.”

Ambulnz by DocGo medical transportation is now available to Paoli Hospital and Bryn Mawr Hospital and the service will soon expand to Riddle Hospital, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital, and Lankenau Hospital.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary, AI-powered technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit docgo.com.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine for treating and curing disease, playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to be the region's premier choice for clinical care, research, and education. A team of nearly 13,000 employees and more than 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives. For more information, visit mainlinehealth.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business, financial performance and guidance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, including our transition to non-COVID related services, geographic expansion, rapid normalization initiative, new and existing contracts and backlog, serviceable patient population, M&A activity, workforce growth, leadership transition, cash position and share repurchase program, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, including our addressable market opportunities, expected demand for our products and our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", "outlook", "guidance", “design” and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and concerns, including rising interest rates, the inflationary environment, the potential recessionary environment, regional conflict and tensions, financial institution instability and the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; availability of healthcare professionals; changes in the cost of labor; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; loss of major customers; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004771070/en/