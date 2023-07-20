Program is anticipated to help thousands of patients in 2023

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with HealthCare Partners NY, an organization led by physicians that empowers healthcare providers to deliver exceptional healthcare to patients in New York.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in DocGo's mission to offer accessible, high-quality healthcare to all individuals. Building on the success of a pilot program completed in December 2022, DocGo has collaborated closely with HealthCare Partners NY to bridge healthcare gaps and support a value-based model focused on delivering outstanding in-home healthcare services. By keeping patients out of hospitals, this model not only improves outcomes but also reduces costs.

Through this expanded collaboration, several thousand patients will benefit from proactive healthcare services, including annual wellness visits and in-home point of care tests such as diabetic retinal eye exams, bone density tests, A1C screenings, blood pressure control support, and colorectal cancer screenings. By bringing these services directly to patients' homes and increasing accessibility, we aim to facilitate more screenings and enable early disease detection.

"At the heart of the healthcare system are the patients – their needs must always be our top priority," stated Anthony Capone, CEO of DocGo. "By using our advanced technology to deliver proactive care to individuals in their own homes, we enhance the convenience and quality of their healthcare experience. Through our partnership with HealthCare Partners, we are expanding our presence in one of the largest healthcare markets in the country, enabling us to better serve patients and provide them with value-based care that supports their long-term well-being."

This collaboration has the potential to make a profound impact on patients, allowing thousands of individuals to receive proactive care and maintain better health within the comfort of their homes.

"Accessibility remains a significant barrier to health care for many individuals," explained Patrick Adams, CEO of HealthCare Partners NY. "Patients are eager to prioritize their health. By offering essential tests in patients' homes, which are traditionally conducted in healthcare facilities, we are making it easier and more convenient for patients to receive accurate diagnoses, obtain results, and access the treatment they need to lead healthier lives."

ABOUT DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's proprietary, AI-powered technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About HealthCare Partners

HealthCare Partners IPA and HealthCare Partners MSO together compromise our health care delivery system providing enhanced quality care to our members, providers and partners. Active since 1996, HealthCare Partners (HCP) is the largest physician-owned and led IPA in the northeast, serving the five boroughs and Long Island. Our network includes over 4,000 primary care physicians and specialists delivering services to over 185,000 members enrolled in Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid products. Our MSO employs over 200 skilled professional dedicated to ensuring members have access to the highest quality care utilizing healthcare resources with efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720809317/en/