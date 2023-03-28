Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocGo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCGO   US2560861096

DOCGO INC.

(DCGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
8.250 USD   -4.29%
07:33aDocGo's Anthony Capone to Present on Virtual First Medical Care Delivery at HIMSS 2023 Conference
BU
03/22DOCGO INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/14DOCGO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DocGo's Anthony Capone to Present on Virtual First Medical Care Delivery at HIMSS 2023 Conference

03/28/2023 | 07:33am EDT
DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, CEO, will be participating on a panel at HIMSS23 in Chicago, speaking on the topic of a “Virtual First Approach to Augment Consumer Care Delivery at Home.” This important panel, led by Kent Dicks, Founder and CEO of Life365, will explore the latest opportunities and challenges to effectively implement a virtual first approach to delivering home health care and the outlook for its demand and adoption. In addition to Capone, John Bennett, Healthcare Industry Specialist at Microsoft Corporation, will round out the panel participants.

The event will take place from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18th, in the South Building, Level 5, Room S501.

“I’m looking forward to discussing virtual care technology solutions that can be used to maximize patient engagement, increase access to care, and enhance clinical decision making,” said Capone. “Virtual care is the next logical step for healthcare organizations and clinicians to simplify workflows and improve patient outcomes.”

To register for HIMSS, please visit here.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo's integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

All third-party trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on DOCGO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 505 M - -
Net income 2023 24,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 658
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart DOCGO INC.
Duration : Period :
DocGo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,30 AED
Average target price 48,48 AED
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Alexander Capone Chief Executive & Chief Technology Officer
Bienstock Lee President & Chief Operating Officer
Norman Rosenberg Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stanley Vashovsky Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Sugrue Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCGO INC.16.69%846
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-21.05%94 472
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.02%70 536
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.29%31 886
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY17.32%25 347
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-7.25%19 451
