Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocGo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCGO   US2560861096

DOCGO INC.

(DCGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
10.16 USD   -2.68%
04:37pDocGo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, November 7
BU
07:36aDocGo Expands Service Area of Innovative Mobile Urgent Care in New York City and New Jersey
BU
10/20DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at LD Micro Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DocGo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, November 7

10/26/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management to host investor conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET on that day

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced that the company will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the markets close on Monday, November 7. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00pm ET on that day.

Conference call and webcast details:
Monday, November 7, 5:00pm ET
1-855-327-6837 (U.S.)
1-631-891-4304 (international)
Conference ID: 10020451
The webcast can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the company’s website, https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOCGO INC.
04:37pDocGo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, November 7
BU
07:36aDocGo Expands Service Area of Innovative Mobile Urgent Care in New York City and New Je..
BU
10/20DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at LD Micro Investor Conference
BU
10/11DocGo Expands Partnership with West PACE to Launch Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring..
BU
10/11Docgo Inc. Expands Partnership with West Pace to Launch Innovative Remote Patient Monit..
CI
10/04DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jerse..
BU
10/04Docgo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jerse..
CI
09/20DocGo Continues Growth Track in UK with Three New Contracts
BU
09/07DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences
BU
08/16DocGo Signs Mobile Health Services Contract With Horizon Healthcare Services
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCGO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 429 M - -
Net income 2022 31,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 213 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 055 M 1 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 315
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart DOCGO INC.
Duration : Period :
DocGo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,35 AED
Average target price 47,14 AED
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanley Vashovsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Alexander Capone President & Chief Technology Officer
Andre S. Oberholzer Chief Financial Officer
Bienstock Lee Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Sugrue Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCGO INC.11.66%1 055
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.10%121 069
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.55%61 538
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.48%27 475
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY45.72%21 898
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-27.37%20 630