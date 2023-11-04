Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DocGo Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 30, 2023, the New York Times reported that DocGo’s migrant relocation efforts in New York City had a “rocky” start, with asylum-seekers claiming threats and “broken promises” after DocGo had been awarded a $432 million Relocation Contract by the City. The article stated that “[l]ocal authorities have expressed frustration at the lack of coordination between DocGo and agencies that could provide services to the migrants; local security guards hired by DocGo have repeatedly threatened the migrants; and finding steady work has been nearly impossible[.]” On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.53, or 6.3%, to close at $7.89 per share on July 31, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 22, 2023, the Albany Times Union reported that the New York Attorney General had opened an investigation into DocGo and had cautioned the Company to cease limiting migrants’ speech or movements, and had “serious concerns” regarding potential violations of state and federal laws in the Company’s handling of the Relocation Contract.

Then, on September 6, 2023, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander announced that his office was declining to approve the Relocation Contract “due to numerous outstanding concerns” including “[i]nsufficient budget detail to justify over $432 million in contract value,” “[i]nconclusive reasoning as to the selection of the vendor and contradictory statements about their fiscal ability to provide contracted services,” “[i]nadequate vendor responsibility determination, contract oversight and subsequent questions about proper service delivery,” and “[i]nadequate information regarding the selection of subcontractors.” On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.61, or 7.5%, to close at $7.55 per share on September 6, 2023.

On September 14, 2023, the Albany Times Union published an article stating that DocGo’s CEO, Anthony Capone, has falsified portions of his professional biography, specifically his educational history. The following day, September 15, 2023, DocGo disclosed Capone’s resignation. On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.76, or 11.8%, to close at $5.70 per share on September 15, 2023.

Then, on September 18, 2023, Comptroller Lander announced that his office was commencing an audit of operations and invoices incurred by DocGo in connection with the Relocation Contract, noting “serious concerns about the selection of this vendor and its performance of contract duties.” On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $0.41, or 7.2%, to close at $5.29 per share on September 18, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

