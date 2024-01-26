Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DocGo Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 10, 2024, before market hours, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that DocGo has been committing “systematic billing fraud” by forging signatures on documents, editing patient records to maximize profits, and billing for covid tests that were not performed.

On this news, DocGo’s stock price fell $1.80, or 37.6%, to close at $2.99 per share on January 10, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DocGo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125493080/en/