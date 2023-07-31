--Some migrants relocated from New York City to the rest of the state as part of a program between the city and DocGo have reported mistreatment, the New York Times reported Sunday.

--The migrants said that they have found disorganization and unfulfilled promises of work from DocGo, which initially specialized in Covid-19 testing but pivoted to migrant care, according to the report.

--More than 1,500 migrants have been relocated by DocGo as part of the no-bid $432 million contract, which called for the company to house and provide services to migrants, the Times reported.

Full article at https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/30/nyregion/migrants-albany-docgo.html?searchResultPosition=1

