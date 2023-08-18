DOCMORRIS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
Today at 05:40 am
Share
Deutsche Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains unchanged at CHF 49.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:56:57 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|58.78 CHF
|+8.24%
|+18.42%
|+130.44%
|11:40am
|DOCMORRIS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
|MD
|10:36am
|DOCMORRIS : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|Transcript : Zur Rose Group AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
|DOCMORRIS : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : UBS maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Global markets live: AbbVie, Clariant, UBS, Coloplast, BioArtic...
|DOCMORRIS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Lauterbach: New check-in path for e-prescriptions to come July 1
|DP
|DOCMORRIS : Gets a Sell rating from UBS
|MD
|Doubts about law against drug shortages
|DP
|DOCMORRIS : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
|MD
|DOCMORRIS : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|DocMorris Launches Tender Offer for CHF200 Million 2024 Bonds
|MT
|Zur Rose Adopts New Ticker Symbol After Name Change to DocMorris
|MT
|Zur Rose Completes Sale of Swiss Business; Board Proposes Name Change
|MT
|Medbase AG acquired Swiss business of Zur Rose from Zur Rose Group AG.
|CI
|Strong start to the year for Shop Apotheke - Board of Management confirms targets
|DP
|ZUR ROSE GROUP : UBS gives a Sell rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+129.66%
|726 M $
|-9.95%
|770 M $
|+16.46%
|798 M $
|-14.65%
|877 M $
|-65.42%
|543 M $
|-30.06%
|541 M $
|+36.59%
|522 M $
|-77.84%
|456 M $
|+71.32%
|1 010 M $
|-4.66%
|1 010 M $