Zur Rose Group AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the drug distribution sector. The Company focuses on the wholesale trade of medicines, as well as operation of a mail-order pharmacy. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Zur Rose and DocMorris. The Zur Rose division includes wholesale business and provides drugs to medical doctors, health insurance companies, hospitals and healthcare companies, among others. The DocMorris division manages the mail-order business for drug retail. The Company operates in Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands through a number of subsidiaries, such as Zur Rose Suisse AG, Zur Rose Pharma GmbH, BlueCare AG, DocMorris NV, Eurapon Pharmahandel GmbH and Vitalsana BV.

Sector Drug Retailers