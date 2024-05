DocMorris AG: Early redemption of the 2.75% Convertible Bonds due 2025

DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Bond

Frauenfeld, 23 May 2024

Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Early redemption of the 2.75% Convertible Bonds due 2025

DocMorris Finance B.V. notifies the bondholders of its convertible bond due in 2025 that it has exercised the early redemption option

Notices to convert the Bonds may be deposited with the paying and conversion agent until 11 June 2024, 16:00 CEST

Deposit banks may set an earlier deadline to bondholders to instruct the conversion of their Bonds and bondholders should therefore reach out to their bank or broker

Bonds not converted will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest for 85 days

DocMorris Finance B.V. announces the exercise of its option to redeem the 2.75% Convertible Bonds due 31 March 2025 (“Bonds”) on 25 June 2024 at par plus accrued interest.

The early redemption occurs in accordance with condition 5.b) i) of the Terms of the Bonds whereby the Bonds may be redeemed if less than fifteen (15) per cent of the aggregate Principal Amount of the Bonds issued pursuant to the Terms of the Bonds is outstanding at the time of the notice. Following the successful repurchase offer of DocMorris Finance B.V. with settlement date 16 May 2024, CHF 8,565,000 Principal Amount remain outstanding of the CHF 175,000,000 Principal Amount initially issued.

Each Bond in the Principal Amount of CHF 5,000 may be converted into 35.1137 registered shares of DocMorris AG with nominal value of CHF 30 each. Fractions of shares will be paid out in cash in accordance with the Terms of the Bonds. The registered shares delivered upon conversion of the Bonds will be shares issued from the conditional capital of DocMorris AG or existing shares and will be fungible with the outstanding registered shares.

Notices to convert the Bonds may be deposited with the paying and conversion agent until 11 June 2024, 16:00 CEST, whereby deposit banks or brokers may set an earlier deadline to bondholders to instruct the conversion. Bondholders should therefore reach out to their bank or broker.

Bonds which have not been converted will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest. The last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange of the not converted Bonds will be 21 June 2024.

Investors and analyst contact

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

20 August 2024 2024 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2024 Q3/2024 Trading update

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, marketplace and professional healthcare with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands, with a capacity of over 27 million parcels per year. In Spain and France, the company operates the leading marketplace for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its business model, DocMorris offers its patients, customers and partners a broad range of products and services. In doing so, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of creating a digital health ecosystem for everyone to manage their health in one click. The company was renamed from Zur Rose Group AG to DocMorris AG in May 2023 after the Swiss business was sold to Migros/Medbase. Excluding the Swiss business, about 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,038 million serving over 9 million active customers in 2023. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

