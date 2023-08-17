DocMorris | Half-Year Report 2023 | Letter to Shareholders

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders

DocMorris strengthened its basis for sustainable, profitable growth in the first half of the year. Following the consolidation of logistics in the new state-of-the-art distribution centre in Heerlen and the focused brand strategy, productivity and profitability as well as marketing efficiency continued to improve significantly. The gross margin increased by 5.5 percentage points to 21.6 per cent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved by CHF 33.9 million to minus CHF 20.8 million and is thus within the target range for the full year.

Inflection point reached: Revenue growth in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter- DocMorrisachieved a 2 per cent revenue increase in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023. The company has thus reached the inflection point in the first quarter and created a new starting position for profitable growth. In group currency, external revenue 1was CHF 252.7 million in the second quarter and CHF 501.4 million in the first half. After completing the focus on potentiale-prescriptioncustomers in Germany, especially with a chronic medication need, the number of active customers 2as of the end of June 2023 is 9.0 million.

The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business will no longer be consolidated from the date of sale to Medbase, a subsidiary of Migros. In Germany, the revenue reduction of 11.7 per cent in local currency in the second quarter and 17.4 per cent in the first half of the year reflects the optimisation of marketing expenses and the focus on more profitable revenues. In the Southern European marketplace business, revenue decreased by 14.9 per cent in local currency in the second quarter and by 16.3 per cent in the first half of the year.

Capital structure significantly strengthened and strategy secured - Thesuccessful completion of the sale of the Swiss Zur Rose business has provided DocMorris with close to CHF 300 million proceeds to date. The equity ratio increased significantly from 31.9 per cent as of 31 December 2022 to 48.9 per cent as of 30 June 2023. Anearn-outcomponent of CHF 47 million due in the second quarter of 2024 and the planned sale of the Swiss land and properties will further strengthen liquidity. At the same time, the implementation of the strategy is secured.