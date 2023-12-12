Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based private provider of telehealth services. The Company works with insurers, healthcare providers and corporate customers to connect patients to a range of digitally enabled telehealth services on its platform. It treats allergies, bites and stings, cold and flu, headaches and migraines, joint pain, lifestyle support, mental health, sexual health, skin conditions, stomach and digestive problems. Its services include appointments, patient records, prescriptions, referrals and fit notes and service improvements. Its video and phone appointments can be used on any device, anywhere in the world. Its GPs can prescribe the medication the patient needs during consultation. My Health is its wellbeing and self-care platform. Its GPs can write private referral letters to specialists and fit notes for patients employers straight after the appointment.

Sector Software