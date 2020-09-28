DSS Expands Board with Appointment of Chan Tung Moe

Log in
09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved an increase of the Board size from seven to eight members and appointed Mr. Chan Tung Moe to fill the vacancy created by the increase in the Board size.

“We are excited to welcome Chan Tung Moe to our Board,” commented Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “The wealth of experience he brings from his accomplished career as a senior executive further strengthens our Board and should provide great value as we continue to execute on our growth plans.”

Mr. Chan Tung Moe currently serves as Group Chief Development Officer of Singapore Exchange-listed Alset International Limited, overseeing the company’s global property business, and as Vice President and Director of Corporate Development of American Medical REIT Inc. He also serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director of LiquidValue Development Inc. (f.k.a SeD Intellgient Home Inc.) (USA), a company he joined in 2017, and as Director and Chief Executive Officer (International) of Alset IHome Inc. (f.k.a. SeD Home & REITs Inc.) (USA) a company he joined in 2015. Mr. Chan Tung Moe previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Pop Motion Consulting Pte Ltd. (Singapore) from 2018 to 2020. Prior to that, within the last five years, he was Group Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed Zensun International Limited where he was responsible for the company’s global business operations consisting of REIT ownership and management, property development, hotels and hospitality, as well as property and securities investment and trading. Within the past five years, Mr. Chan Tung Moe has served as a director of MasterCard issuer Xpress Finance Limited as well as RSI International Systems Inc., which was a hotel software company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mr. Chan Tung Moe holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with honors from the University of Western Ontario, a Master’s Degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering with honors and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science with honors from the University of British Columbia.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com 

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

