DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

(DSS)
Document Security Systems, Inc. Announces Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option

01/28/2021 | 10:34am EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (the “Company”), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced the underwriter of its previously announced public offering of 6,666,666 common shares, has exercised its full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The price to the public in the offering was $3.60 per share and the gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the over-allotment option were $3,600,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

The total gross proceeds, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, will be approximately $27.6 million from the public offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 19, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com 

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,0 M - -
Net income 2020 2,14 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,8 M 50,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Document Security Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,75 $
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 239%
Spread / Lowest Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank D. Heuszel Chief Executive Officer
Heng Fai Chan Chairman
Jason Grady Chief Operating Officer
Todd D. Macko Chief Financial Officer
David Wicker Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.-33.01%51
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.88%19 820
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.79%18 584
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA1.40%12 794
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC5.21%12 412
MONDI PLC1.54%11 597
