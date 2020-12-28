Log in
DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
Common API Tasks: Working with Favorite Templates

12/28/2020
Welcome to the holiday edition of CAT (Common API Tasks)! This blog seriesexplores various useful activities you can perform with the DocuSign APIs. Since it's the holiday season, and I really like the Julie Andrews song ('My Favorite Things'), I decided to use this blog post to talk about favorite templates. Some of you may have seen the little star icons left of the template names in the DocuSign web app. There's also a Favoritesfolder you can use. This is very useful if your DocuSign account has many templates. Some are just your fav, while others are... not.

Almost everything you can do via the DocuSign web app can also be accomplished programmatically via the DocuSign eSignature REST API. This is where I can help. The following code snippets show how to do three things:

  1. Get a list of all the favorite templates.
  2. Add a template as your favorite (Note: you can add more than one at a time).
  3. Remove a template from favorites. We call this to unfavorite the template.

To use these code examples, you'll need to get the latest versions of the eSignature SDKsfor the specific language you're interested in.

C#

Java

Node.js

PHP

Python

Ruby

I hope you found this useful. As usual, if you have any questions, comments, or suggestions for topics for future Common API Tasks posts, feel free to email me. Until next time...

Additional resources

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 22:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
