  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DocuSign, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOCU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Docusign, Inc. Limited Shareholders

02/01/2022 | 01:00pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 27, 2020 to December 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DOCU:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22741&from=4

Docusign, Inc. NEWS - DOCU NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Docusign, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Docusign you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Docusign securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DOCU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22741&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docu-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-docusign-inc-limited-shareholders-301472801.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
