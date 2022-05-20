Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
76.75 USD   -1.83%
05/20DOCUSIGN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DocuSign, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
05/19DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05/12DOCUSIGN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DOCUSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DocuSign, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/20/2022 | 09:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DocuSign on February 8, 2022 with a Class Period from March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DocuSign have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) much of DocuSign's accelerated growth in 2020 and early 2021 was attributable to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions rather than a sustainable shift in demand for DocuSign's services; (2) demand for DocuSign's services was, in fact, waning as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted; and (3) as a result, the Defendants' statements about DocuSign's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of DocuSign, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
05/20DOCUSIGN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DocuSign, Inc. on Behalf of ..
BU
05/19DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05/12DOCUSIGN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12DocuSign Announces Change to Location and Format of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
05/06DOCUSIGN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06DocuSign, Inc. Accepts Resignation of Trâm Phi as Senior Vice President and General Cou..
CI
05/03DocuSign, Inc. Appoints Steve Shute as President of Worldwide Field Operations
CI
05/03Wedbush Cuts DocuSign to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target to $60 From $80, Citin..
MT
04/25DOCUSIGN : Remote Online Notarization Helps Protect the Privacy and Security of Signers' P..
PU
04/21DOCUSIGN : How Higher Education is Using Remote Online Notarization
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 477 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -149x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 342 M 15 342 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,96x
EV / Sales 2024 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 461
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 76,75 $
Average target price 105,59 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.-49.61%15 628
ORACLE CORPORATION-21.30%178 873
SAP SE-26.33%111 823
SERVICENOW INC.-33.29%85 548
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.72%32 336
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-11.64%19 511