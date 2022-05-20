DOCUSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DocuSign, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DocuSign on February 8, 2022 with a Class Period from March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DocuSign have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) much of DocuSign's accelerated growth in 2020 and early 2021 was attributable to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions rather than a sustainable shift in demand for DocuSign's services; (2) demand for DocuSign's services was, in fact, waning as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted; and (3) as a result, the Defendants' statements about DocuSign's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of DocuSign, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

