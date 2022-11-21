DocuSign : Collaborate on Agreements Faster with DocuSign and Microsoft Teams

At last count, the average business uses 187 various tools across their various departments Users can spend up to a whopping 32 days a year just switching between those apps - a huge hit to productivity, especially for common tasks like the routing of documents, forms and contracts for approval and signature.

In this age of "app overload," users want work to be simple and seamless. If your organization relies on Microsoft Teams for collaboration, you can streamline your workflows by integrating electronic signature technology.

DocuSign eSignature makes it easy to sign policies, contracts, and other agreements without switching out of Teams.

Creating an electronic signature in Microsoft Teams

DocuSign eSignature is a simple and highly secure method of digitally signing documents. It includes an electronic record that serves as an audit trail and proof of the transaction. It also helps you meet some of the most stringent security standards in the industry, and uses the strongest data encryption technologies available.

The Microsoft Approvals app in Teams allows users to create, manage and share approvals directly from Teams. With this integration you can also create an electronic signature approval in Microsoft Teams within the Approvals app, enabling you to streamline approval requests while keeping up to date on the status of the approval with notifications.

Move faster

Quickly send agreements like onboarding documents, sales contracts, and more for signature from within Teams. You will also get notifications when you need to sign or when someone completes an agreement, and reminder notifications are automatically sent to encourage others to sign and complete documents. And it works on virtually any device so you can move fast from wherever you are.

Get more value

With integrations across Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, DocuSign eSignature is everywhere you want it to be within the world of Microsoft applications. You can send agreements and approvals for eSignature directly from DocuSign for Dynamics 365, or easily prepare and send documents for e-signature using Microsoft applications like Microsoft Word, Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Outlook. You can even use the Power Automate integration to streamline processes between DocuSign and your Microsoft applications. Our new integration with Teams works seamlessly with these existing integrations to drive additional productivity.

Connecting the best of Microsoft with DocuSign eSignature

Learn more about our Microsoft integrations and how to streamline signature and contract processes across the Microsoft ecosystem.

To get started with Microsoft Teams today download the app or browse our support article.