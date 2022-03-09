DocuSign : How HHS Agencies Can Enhance Workforce Processes with DocuSign

Composed of 11 supporting agencies, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employs more than 80,000 workers across the globe. In addition, the agency has 10 regional offices that collaborate closely with state, local and tribal partners to address those served by HHS programs.

Overall, many government agencies are dealing with a workforce that is retiring, along with competing with the private sector for attracting diverse talent. The "great resignation," as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also added another layer of workforce management complexity.

On top of this, the public sector workforce will benefit from staying agile with remotely hiring, onboarding and managing employees, as well as contractors.

In order to effectively meet these challenges, HHS agencies can benefit from solutions that accelerate and automate all workforce-related processes, as well as support all inter- and intra-agency collaboration.

In addition, public-private partnerships continue to rise into the forefront in government, reinforcing the need for streamlining all processes to ensure that these partnerships meet mission goals.

Streamline and enhance workforce and contractor processes

As workforce and contractor automation becomes an increased priority at HHS agencies, the ability to streamline document generation and processes with fewer errors will enable the faster and more effective hiring and onboarding of employees and contractors.

Following are examples of HR workflows that can be automated with e-signature and contract management technologies to deliver a better employee experience:

Employee, contractor and vendor hiring and onboarding: Speed up the overall procurement cycle for hiring industry and vendor experts, as well as automate and digitize processes for employee, contractor and vendor onboarding.

Enable rapid remote hiring practices, while also seamlessly capturing and validating employee IDs. Employee vaccination policies and documentation: Verify and document employee vaccination status, while also establishing record keeping protocols for employees' medical information and addressing non-compliance with policies.

Facilitate the distribution and acceptance of electronic employee handbooks, as well as reduce the overall costs when code changes are needed for changing the language in these handbooks. Centers of Excellence (COE): Centralize processes for agency Centers of Excellence, which often focus on multidisciplinary research, research training, and community engagement activities, while also enhancing collaboration between multiple COEs.

Gain increased transparency and clarity around all contractor activity and billable hours. Reconcile potential overbilling to reduce costs. Licenses, certifications and training: Enhance processes and paperwork for employee and contractor licensing and certification training programs.

Better together

At the heart of every digital transformation are the people and processes. Chris Goodwin, Principal at Deloitte, intimately understands how to leverage his management consulting experience to make his customers in the federal health sector more secure and nimble. "The power of DocuSign comes from the fact that they are easy to deploy, integrate easily with other systems and is one of the most user friendly tools to automate key agreement processes", Chris notes.

Added JP Foley, Managing Principal, Eigen X, "My recommendation to my clients is always to consider the long term costs of deploying technology solutions - because in the long run, the price to pay for poorly architected systems is very high." To mitigate this risk, DocuSign works with Deloitte and Eignex to make it easy for our federal customers to deploy and integrate our solutions into their existing systems. With deployment times of weeks, it is one of the few tools that can start returning dividends sooner rather than later.

DocuSign for government agencies

DocuSign helps federal, state, and local health agencies to focus on their missions instead of paperwork, and deliver a better citizen experience, reduce costs and streamline processes. DocuSign serves over 3,000 local, state, and federal public sector organizations - and over a billion users.

DocuSign also has more than 350 pre-built integrations with other products for managing all data and processes.

In addition, DocuSign eSignature and DocuSign CLM are authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)'s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has granted DocuSign a Provisional Authorization for Impact Level 4 (IL-4).

Learn more about the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for Government.