Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DocuSign, Inc.    DOCU

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DocuSign : Pro tips for working with composite templates, Part III

02/08/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In Part II of this blog series, I showed you how to override a document in a template while still using its tabs. In this post, I'm going to talk about reusing templates for different recipients in the same envelope. How can you have two recipients sign their own separate instances of your reference template?

The answer for that scenario is to use composite templates. Imagine you have set up a template with a 'Seller' role that defines where the tabs should be placed in a document, identical to the had setup in Part II. You can use this template in individual composites and scope the tabs to the recipients in each composite. For example:

Three important points:

  1. Notice the sequence numbers for each composite. The serverTemplate gets sequence = 1 and its document is replaced with the one you provide. The inlineTemplates where you specify the signers get the second sequence number.
  2. Notice how both composites are referencing the same template ID. This is because you want to use the same tabs layout as defined in the template. Since the tabs are document-scoped, one will not affect the other.
  3. Notice how all the signers have the role 'Seller', which is the same role that was created in the serverTemplate (where you define where each tab must be placed.)

Thank you for reading this article. I hope you are starting to see how powerful composite templates can be!

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
11:29aDOCUSIGN : Pro tips for working with composite templates, Part III
PU
02/05THE BLACK FAMILY : Representation, Identity & Diversity
PU
02/03DOCUSIGN : 6 Best Practices from Sales Leaders to Plan a Successful Year
PU
02/03THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE IS DIGITAL : 5 Reasons to Bring Your Practice Online
PU
01/27TRENDING TOPICS : Latest from our forums (January 2021)
PU
01/26DOCUSIGN : Automate HR Document Management with Agreement Actions
PU
01/26DOCUSIGN : C.A.R. Standard Forms for Real Estate Transactions to be Available in..
PU
01/21A CONVERSATION WITH DR. JANE GOODALL : “It's Often From Within That The Gr..
PU
01/21DOCUSIGN : Using Technology to Transform Advancement in Higher Education
PU
01/15DOCUSIGN : The 5 Stages of the Contract Management Process—and How to Mast..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 430 M - -
Net income 2021 -216 M - -
Net cash 2021 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -220x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 885 M 47 885 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,2x
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 909
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 268,64 $
Last Close Price 250,37 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kirsten O. Wolberg Co-Chief Operations Officer & Co-CTO
Kamal Hathi Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.12.63%47 885
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.69%187 241
SAP SE1.18%155 396
SERVICENOW INC.7.14%115 027
INTUIT INC.2.51%107 487
RINGCENTRAL, INC.7.44%36 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ