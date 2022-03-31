Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DocuSign : Sending and Signing Agreements with DocuSign eSignature

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Electronic signature technology is used every day around the world in nearly every industry for many different types of agreements, such as non-disclosure agreements, sales contracts, emergency contact forms, purchase orders, and employment offer letters.

It's helpful to think about electronic signature technology in two main ways:

  1. Sending an agreement for signatures
  2. Signing an agreement you've received

Whether you've just received an electronic document to sign or need to distribute one to your employees, clients or vendors, DocuSign eSignature can help speed up the process by eliminating manual tasks.

Sending a document for electronic signature

Sending an agreement for electronic signature involves either creating or uploading an existing document to be signed. This process is all about the experience-- for customers, patients, users, citizens-whoever is receiving your document. It's important to provide a seamless, fast and flexible experience for signers to avoid confusion and get signatures faster.

Here are some features in DocuSign eSignature that help you create the best possible experience for your signers:

  • Basic Fields: When creating a new document in eSignature, you'll often need to provide fields for the signer to complete along with their signature. You can add drag-and-drop fields like Name, Title, Location, or Date, as well as tools like check-box lists to gather the right information.
  • Document Routing: After you've created your document, eSignature helps you route it to the right people at the right time for review and signature. It can even help you get signatures from multiple parties in a specified sequence. For example, if multiple people need to sign an NDA, you can route the document from one signer to the next to ensure each relevant party has completed the document.
  • Carbon Copy: When you want to provide a copy of an agreement to someone who just needs to be carbon copied (CC'd), you can use the Receives a Copy recipient type. This recipient type can view, download, and print the agreement documents, but cannot sign or take any other actions.

Getting agreements signed with electronic signatures

After you've sent an agreement for signature, it's up to the recipients to sign. There are a number of ways to make the signing experience fast and seamless for your signers.

Here are some of the features DocuSign eSignature provides to make the signing process easy:

  • Responsive Signing: When signers access an agreement on their mobile device they expect a great viewing experience. Responsive Signing is a feature that improves the display of documents based on the signer's device type. Agreements will automatically convert documents to HTML so that the document will adapt to the size and orientation of the signer's device. Signers will no longer need to pinch and zoom around a static, shrunken-down PDF.
  • Reminders: You've likely been in a situation when you needed to remind someone to review and sign a document. With eSignature, that process can be automated. The sender can choose how many days after sending the envelope the first reminder will be sent, and how frequently reminders will be sent following the first reminder.
  • Comments: Allow the sender and recipients of an envelope to exchange notes in context of a document directly within the DocuSign web and mobile signing experiences. The feature offers real-time comment notifications, as well as the ability to track and retain conversation history for DocuSign agreements.

Using an electronic signature tool like DocuSign eSignature, promotes an easy, convenient signing experience for you and your partners while eliminating manual tasks in business processes.

Learn more about DocuSign eSignature. Already have an account? Log in and check out these features today!

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
05:57pDOCUSIGN : Sending and Signing Agreements with DocuSign eSignature
PU
05:57pDOCUSIGN : Offer a Fully Digital Mortgage Experience with Rooms for Mortgage with Notary
PU
03/30INSIDER SELL : Docusign
MT
03/29DOCUSIGN : 3 Critical Considerations for Building a Sustainable Business
PU
03/28DOCUSIGN : How The City of Palm Springs Streamlined Procurement Processes with DocuSign eS..
PU
03/25GREEN IMPACT WEEK : Supporting a More Sustainable Future
PU
03/25DOCUSIGN : How SimpleNexus Delivers a Better Mortgage Signing Experience
PU
03/25DOCUSIGN, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/24DOCUSIGN : How Digital Bills of Lading Boost Transparency, Reduce Risk During Cargo Transp..
PU
03/22DOCUSIGN : How DocuSign eSignature Saves You Time During Tax Season
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 477 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -222x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 467 M 21 467 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,35x
EV / Sales 2024 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 461
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 107,95 $
Average target price 106,82 $
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.-29.12%21 467
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.41%222 418
SAP SE-18.29%133 672
SERVICENOW INC.-11.57%114 798
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.95%36 297
HUBSPOT, INC.-23.31%24 047