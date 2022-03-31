DocuSign : Sending and Signing Agreements with DocuSign eSignature

Electronic signature technology is used every day around the world in nearly every industry for many different types of agreements, such as non-disclosure agreements, sales contracts, emergency contact forms, purchase orders, and employment offer letters.

It's helpful to think about electronic signature technology in two main ways:

Sending an agreement for signatures Signing an agreement you've received

Whether you've just received an electronic document to sign or need to distribute one to your employees, clients or vendors, DocuSign eSignature can help speed up the process by eliminating manual tasks.

Sending a document for electronic signature

Sending an agreement for electronic signature involves either creating or uploading an existing document to be signed. This process is all about the experience-- for customers, patients, users, citizens-whoever is receiving your document. It's important to provide a seamless, fast and flexible experience for signers to avoid confusion and get signatures faster.

Here are some features in DocuSign eSignature that help you create the best possible experience for your signers:

Basic Fields : When creating a new document in eSignature, you'll often need to provide fields for the signer to complete along with their signature. You can add drag-and-drop fields like Name, Title, Location, or Date, as well as tools like check-box lists to gather the right information.

: When creating a new document in eSignature, you'll often need to provide fields for the signer to complete along with their signature. You can add drag-and-drop fields like Name, Title, Location, or Date, as well as tools like check-box lists to gather the right information. Document Routing : After you've created your document, eSignature helps you route it to the right people at the right time for review and signature. It can even help you get signatures from multiple parties in a specified sequence. For example, if multiple people need to sign an NDA, you can route the document from one signer to the next to ensure each relevant party has completed the document.

: After you've created your document, eSignature helps you route it to the right people at the right time for review and signature. It can even help you get signatures from multiple parties in a specified sequence. For example, if multiple people need to sign an NDA, you can route the document from one signer to the next to ensure each relevant party has completed the document. Carbon Copy: When you want to provide a copy of an agreement to someone who just needs to be carbon copied (CC'd), you can use the Receives a Copy recipient type. This recipient type can view, download, and print the agreement documents, but cannot sign or take any other actions.

Getting agreements signed with electronic signatures

After you've sent an agreement for signature, it's up to the recipients to sign. There are a number of ways to make the signing experience fast and seamless for your signers.

Here are some of the features DocuSign eSignature provides to make the signing process easy:

Responsive Signing : When signers access an agreement on their mobile device they expect a great viewing experience. Responsive Signing is a feature that improves the display of documents based on the signer's device type. Agreements will automatically convert documents to HTML so that the document will adapt to the size and orientation of the signer's device. Signers will no longer need to pinch and zoom around a static, shrunken-down PDF.

: When signers access an agreement on their mobile device they expect a great viewing experience. Responsive Signing is a feature that improves the display of documents based on the signer's device type. Agreements will automatically convert documents to HTML so that the document will adapt to the size and orientation of the signer's device. Signers will no longer need to pinch and zoom around a static, shrunken-down PDF. Reminders : You've likely been in a situation when you needed to remind someone to review and sign a document. With eSignature, that process can be automated. The sender can choose how many days after sending the envelope the first reminder will be sent, and how frequently reminders will be sent following the first reminder.

: You've likely been in a situation when you needed to remind someone to review and sign a document. With eSignature, that process can be automated. The sender can choose how many days after sending the envelope the first reminder will be sent, and how frequently reminders will be sent following the first reminder. Comments: Allow the sender and recipients of an envelope to exchange notes in context of a document directly within the DocuSign web and mobile signing experiences. The feature offers real-time comment notifications, as well as the ability to track and retain conversation history for DocuSign agreements.

Using an electronic signature tool like DocuSign eSignature, promotes an easy, convenient signing experience for you and your partners while eliminating manual tasks in business processes.

Learn more about DocuSign eSignature. Already have an account? Log in and check out these features today!