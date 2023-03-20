Advanced search
DocuSign To Participate at Upcoming Investor Event

03/20/2023 | 06:06pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Cynthia Gaylor, DocuSign's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following investor event.

  • Morgan Stanley 2023 Silicon Valley Software Bus Tour
    Monday, April 3, 2023
    11:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST)

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
DocuSign Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:
DocuSign Corporate Communications
media@docusign.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-event-301776651.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
