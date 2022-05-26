Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
80.81 USD   +4.00%
04:33pDOCUSIGN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25RBC Cuts Price Target on DocuSign to $85 From $135, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/19DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DocuSign : bolsters leadership team in push toward enabling the Anywhere Economy - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DocuSign bolsters leadership team in push toward enabling the Anywhere Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA-May 26, 2022-As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of Inhi Cho Suh as President of Product and Technology, Jennifer Christie as Chief People Officer, Jim Shaughnessy as Chief Legal Officer and the promotion of Jerome Levadoux to Chief Product Officer.

"Over the past few years, DocuSign has grown from a popular app to an essential platform for how the world creates, signs and manages agreements-from anywhere, with anyone, and at any time. As we enter our next phase of growth, it's critical that we build a leadership bench ready to scale with our ambitions," said Dan Springer, CEO, DocuSign. "Inhi, Jennifer, Jim and Jerome bring world-class leadership experience from companies at scale like IBM, Twitter, Workday and HP, which we're excited to leverage as we move to enable a truly anywhere economy."

Inhi Cho Suh will transition from her role on DocuSign's board of directors to lead the company's newly created Product and Technology group in July. As President of Product and Technology, she will be responsible for driving innovation across the DocuSign Agreement Cloud including eSignature, expanding our partner ecosystem, and delivering transformative experiences for DocuSign's more than one million customers. Inhi has spent over 20 years at IBM, successfully traversing senior leadership roles ranging from Watson AI and blockchain, to eCommerce and Collaboration SaaS, to leading key strategic acquisitions like IBM's The Weather Company. She brings tremendous experience in leading large teams and developing broad partner ecosystems at scale. Inhi will be stepping down from her DocuSign board seat and will remain on the board of AnitaB.org and Grace Hopper Conference, the largest non-profit for the advancement of women in technology.

Jennifer Christie will be joining DocuSign as Chief People Officer in June, with Joan Burke stepping into a strategic advisor role. Previously, Jennifer was the Chief HR Officer at both Twitter and Bolt, and SVP of HR at American Express. Jennifer brings additional public sector experience, having served as Special Assistant to the POTUS for personnel.

Jim Shaughnessy will be joining the company as Chief Legal Officer this month, bringing over 20 years of experience in public policy and legal experience representing technology companies. Most recently, he spent 10 years at Workday across roles including General Counsel and Senior Advisor for Corporate Affairs. Prior to that, he held General Counsel roles at Orbitz, Lenovo, PeopleSoft and Hewlett Packard. He is also a director on the boards of BSA and Wild Aid.

Jerome Levadoux has stepped up to the role of DocuSign's Chief Product Officer, accountable for leading overall product strategy and delivering applications across the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. Prior to joining DocuSign as Head of eSignature Products in 2016, Jerome was an SVP of Product Management and CMO at Recommind (now OpenText) in addition to serving in senior product and IT roles at HP, SAP and Oracle. He is also an advisor for Paxata.

For more information on DocuSign, visit www.docusign.com.

Media Relations
Megan Gregorio
Corporate Communications
media@docusign.com

Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on

practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.


Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
04:33pDOCUSIGN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
05/25RBC Cuts Price Target on DocuSign to $85 From $135, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/19DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05/12DOCUSIGN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12DocuSign Announces Change to Location and Format of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
05/06DOCUSIGN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06DocuSign, Inc. Accepts Resignation of Trâm Phi as Senior Vice President and General Cou..
CI
05/03DocuSign, Inc. Appoints Steve Shute as President of Worldwide Field Operations
CI
05/03Wedbush Cuts DocuSign to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target to $60 From $80, Citin..
MT
04/25DOCUSIGN : Remote Online Notarization Helps Protect the Privacy and Security of Signers' P..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 477 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -150x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15 532 M 15 532 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
EV / Sales 2024 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 7 461
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 77,70 $
Average target price 102,65 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.-48.99%15 532
ORACLE CORPORATION-19.93%186 317
SAP SE-27.44%113 278
SERVICENOW INC.-30.32%90 666
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.45%32 384
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-13.27%20 352