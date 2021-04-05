Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DocuSign, Inc.    DOCU

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DocuSign : Achieves DoD Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

04/05/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, DocuSign is proud to announce that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has granted DocuSign a provisional Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization for several offerings, including DocuSign eSignature, DocuSign CLM and DocuSign Gen.

In achieving IL4 provisional authorization (P-ATO), DocuSign has demonstrated to independent auditors that it meets DISA's rigorous security requirements for storing and handling controlled unclassified information (CUI) including For Official Use Only (FOUO) information. This provisional authorization showcases our deep commitment to serving the public sector. In addition to IL4, DocuSign eSignature and CLM are authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level.

To stay up to date on our upcoming IL4 offering or to learn more about our solutions, visit the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for Government page and check out our new white paper on digitizing the armed services.

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
12:04pDOCUSIGN  : Achieves DoD Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization
PU
04/02DOCUSIGN  : Streamline Client Onboarding with DocuSign CLM and Quik!
PU
04/01GREEN IMPACT WEEK : Volunteering and Learning from Our Nonprofit Partners
PU
03/31DOCUSIGN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/31DOCUSIGN  : The Impact of NACHA's WEB Debit Account Validation Rule
PU
03/31THE DOCUSIGN SUMMER INTERN PROGRAM : Connections, Career Exploration, Learning O..
PU
03/29DOCUSIGN  : Daiwa Starts DocuSign at Buy With $239 Price Target
MT
03/26DOCUSIGN  : Overcome the Challenges of Virtual Selling to Keep Deals Moving Forw..
PU
03/25DOCUSIGN  : Wells Fargo Adjusts DocuSign's Price Target to $210 from $230, Keeps..
MT
03/24DOCUSIGN  : OptionsSwing educates investors by starting with a single click
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 975 M - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net cash 2022 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -369x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 832 M 39 832 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
EV / Sales 2023 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 5 630
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 270,59 $
Last Close Price 206,29 $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kirsten O. Wolberg Co-Chief Operations Officer & Co-CTO
Kamal Hathi Co-Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.-7.20%39 832
ORACLE CORPORATION11.01%207 067
SAP SE-0.41%148 078
INTUIT INC.4.05%108 230
SERVICENOW, INC.-7.89%99 425
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.54%30 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ