DocuSign : Achieves DoD Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

Today, DocuSign is proud to announce that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has granted DocuSign a provisional Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization for several offerings, including DocuSign eSignature, DocuSign CLM and DocuSign Gen.

In achieving IL4 provisional authorization (P-ATO), DocuSign has demonstrated to independent auditors that it meets DISA's rigorous security requirements for storing and handling controlled unclassified information (CUI) including For Official Use Only (FOUO) information. This provisional authorization showcases our deep commitment to serving the public sector. In addition to IL4, DocuSign eSignature and CLM are authorized at the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level.

To stay up to date on our upcoming IL4 offering or to learn more about our solutions, visit the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for Government page and check out our new white paper on digitizing the armed services.