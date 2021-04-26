Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DocuSign : How Thermo Fisher Boosted Compliance and Efficiency with Remote Workflows

04/26/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Until last year, Thermo Fisher relied on a manual, paper-based document management strategy. As one of the largest contract development manufacturers in the heavily regulated life sciences industry, the organization dealt with a heavy influx of agreements that required printing, scanning, signing and sending to multiple approvers and reviewers.

Even before offices were indefinitely shuttered, this outdated document management system created problems-like extended time to completion, productivity loss and a lack of visibility. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the system became unmanageable. Thermo Fisher quickly recognized the need for a solution that, as technical operations manager Gord Kieth puts it, 'goes beyond the electronic signature. We needed automated movement down the line, from writers to reviewers and approvers.'

Ultimately, Thermo Fisher decided to partner with DocuSign. 'In discussing a potential solution with DocuSign, there were some key features that stood out for our team,' says Kieth. Those features included:

  • Contactless routing and signing: as work-from-home orders spread across the country, Thermo Fisher's in-office process of printing and manually passing contracts along the necessary channels was more than difficult-it was impossible. As a result, a digital, contactless workflow management solution went from cutting edge to status quo overnight.
  • Electronic envelopes: electronic document envelopes allow you to bundle and send multiple related agreements to different actors at the same time. Each envelope holds time-stamped data that bookmarks the final destination, required signatures and current location of each document-increasing process visibility and productivity.
  • Required fields: human error accounted for a significant portion of Thermo Fisher's productivity loss. 'We would often have people miss signatures, and then we would have to reroute our documents,' says Kieth. A system that requires all reviewers and approvers to complete their assigned tasks before routing a document to its next destination makes life easier for all actors.
  • Track and trace capability: One of Thermo Fisher's biggest challenges was creating transparency in their document management process-which is critical for compliance-related internal and external audits. Track and trace capability also improved overall cycle time. 'There was no longer any need to track down 'lost' documents,' explains Kieth. 'Additionally, instead of waiting until the end of the day to manually pass documents along, the system could notify the next person in line the minute their action is required.'
  • Collaborative review and approval processes: Traditionally, Thermo Fisher's negotiation and approval process was conducted as a separate dialogue, adjacent to document workflows. 'Now, we can have multiple parties to post comments, edit, and ask questions directly in the document, while tracking changes with a secure, digital audit trail,' says Kieth.

After implementation, traditionally time-intensive processes-like creating standard operating procedures (SOPs), initiating change controls, validation, protocol reporting or reviewing and approving technical documents-were being completed in a fraction of the time (without sacrificing compliance-based needs). For instance, the average cycle time for SOP documents prior to launch was five to six weeks. Now, SOPs take an average of two weeks to complete. Cycle time for change controls was cut from five weeks to less than 10 days.

Ultimately, DocuSign helped Thermo Fisher promote a better customer experience, more efficient workflows, and an easier validation process. 'Getting this system up and running also allowed us to quickly switch to remote work,' summarizes Kieth. '75% of our envelopes are being completed in less than seven days. It used to be weeks.' Moving forward, Thermo Fisher plans on carrying their new process management solution to their other sites-and eventually wants to expand beyond GMP documents.

At Docusign, innovation and compliance go hand in hand

The DocuSign Agreement Cloud for life sciences organizations helps digitally transform the

way you do business, from drug and device discovery and development through clinical trials to manufacturing and commercialization. Given the importance of agreements in the life sciences business, organizations that move quickly to modernize can realize substantial benefits in increased employee productivity, better patient experiences throughout clinical trials, strengthened healthcare provider relationships, and faster time to market for new treatments.

Learn more about the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for Life Sciences or watch our webinar, Compliantly Digitize Your Global Operations and Quality Process with a Remote Workforce.

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
01:11pDOCUSIGN  : How Thermo Fisher Boosted Compliance and Efficiency with Remote Work..
PU
04/23DOCUSIGN  : How BD Creates Business Continuity in a Remote Environment
PU
04/23DOCUSIGN  : Wolfe Research Starts DocuSign at Outperform With $275 Price Target
MT
04/21DOCUSIGN  : Faster, Safer Lending with Enhanced Signer Verification
PU
04/19DOCUSIGN  : An Easier Way for Health Insurance Providers to Manage Value-Based C..
PU
04/14DOCUSIGN  : Faster, Safer Lending with Enhanced Signer Verification
PU
04/14THE STATE OF HR : Technology Fuels HR's Strategic Role
PU
04/13DOCUSIGN  : How a Tennessee Insurer Used DocuSign to Build a Smarter System of A..
PU
04/13DOCUSIGN  : Growing Federal Government Acceptance of Electronic Signatures
PU
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Extending Tuesday Advance in Late Trade
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 974 M - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net cash 2022 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -381x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43 744 M 43 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 21,9x
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 630
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 269,74 $
Last Close Price 224,84 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Scott V. Olrich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.14%43 744
ORACLE CORPORATION15.89%216 179
SAP SE11.38%169 902
INTUIT INC.9.23%113 622
SERVICENOW, INC.0.41%108 384
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.23%31 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ