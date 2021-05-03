DocuSign : OptionsSwing Captures Legally-Binding Consent and Scales Business with DocuSign Click

Organizations that provide services often need a secure and legally-enforceable clickwrap solution to capture customers' consent to terms and conditions and record evidence of that consent.

OptionsSwing, a financial education services company, was founded in 2019 with a mission to teach new traders about stocks and make the market accessible to anyone. The company experienced healthy, steady growth throughout its first year, but once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it saw explosive growth in new customers. However, their original customer sign-up process was not positioned to support this surge in volume, which exposed them to potential legal risk. In fact, the company was using a homegrown clickwrap solution, which presented a checkbox next to its terms and conditions, but did not reliably record the consent nor maintain an audit trail.

'We needed to create a safe and secure way for people to sign up for our services andaccept the terms and conditions. We also needed a way to document that consent, so that we could point to it should any legal issues come up. But at the end of the day, all we had was just a checkbox,' Jason Lee, founder and CEO of OptionsSwing, said.

In addition to the potential legal risk, this unreliable consent record caused OptionsSwing to lose several customer fee disputes with its online payment processor, costing the company thousands of dollars and placing a strain on internal resources. The company knew it needed a more reliable and legally enforceable clickwrap solution, so it purchased DocuSign Click, an easy-to-use clickwrap solution with a detailed audit trail. With DocuSign Click, OptionsSwing was able to increase its fee dispute win rate, capture consent in a seamless customer experience and capture legally-binding consent-all while supporting and scaling its operations.

Since OptionsSwing began using DocuSign Click, the company has already noticed a 73% increase in its dispute win rate. 'In terms of ROI, we're definitely saving thousands versus prior to Click, when we couldn't record evidence of user consent and just lost disputes consistently,' Lee said.

To learn more about OptionsSwing, and how it is seeing results with DocuSign Click, read the full case study here and see this webinar for a demo.