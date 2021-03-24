Log in
DocuSign, Inc.

DOCUSIGN, INC.

DOCU
DocuSign : bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution

03/24/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its drive to continue connecting and automating the agreement process, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today introduced DocuSign Notary, its remote online notarization (RON) solution designed to enable organizations to notarize agreements virtually.

Today, most notarial transactions still need to take place in person—the inefficiency and inconvenience of which has been increasingly highlighted over the past year by the pandemic. Designed for the emerging anywhere economy, DocuSign Notary makes it possible to notarize agreements via a secure audio-visual session, thereby adding speed, convenience, and cost-efficiency to this essential business function.

Announced at Momentum, DocuSign's annual customer and partner conference, Notary is built on the company's flagship eSignature solution and utilizes capabilities added from the acquisition of Liveoak Technologies last year. It uses secure identity-proofing technologies to reduce the risk of fraud and provides a detailed audit trail, including a tamper-evident Certificate of Completion and recorded sessions.

"DocuSign Notary is a natural extension of our leadership in the electronic signature space," said Tom Casey, SVP, Engineering, DocuSign. "It's another step in our vision of DocuSign being the best way to agree to anything, anywhere."

DocuSign Notary enables real-time remote collaboration between notaries public and signers. All parties can use it from their web browsers, without the need for additional apps, downloads or plugins. In addition, for those looking to automate repeatable notarization-specific tasks, the Notary API can be used in conjunction with DocuSign's eSignature API.

DocuSign Notary is available today for US-based customers who either employ or contract with notaries public seated in supported states. For more information about DocuSign Notary and the DocuSign Agreement Cloud please visit www.docusign.com.

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040.

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-bolsters-agreement-cloud-with-new-remote-online-notarization-solution-301255132.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
