    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
DocuSign : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/20/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that Cynthia Gaylor, CFO, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

  • Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

  • Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 890,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com 

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301296536.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
