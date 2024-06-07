This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our ﬁnancial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation also include, among other things, statements on pages titled "Guidance" in this presentation and any other statements about expected ﬁnancial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-ﬁnancial metrics,as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the beneﬁts of the Docusign IAM platform and Docusign's utilization of its stock repurchase program, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of share repurchase under such program. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future ﬁnancial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inﬂation, volatile interest rates, instability in the global banking sector, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future proﬁtability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artiﬁcial intelligence into our existing and future products; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market and sales strategy for our IAM platform; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated beneﬁts of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufﬁciency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualiﬁed personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conﬂicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the ﬁscal year ended January 31, 2024 ﬁled on March 21, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, which we expect to ﬁle on June 7, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other ﬁlings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

To supplement our consolidated ﬁnancial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our ﬁnancial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the ﬁnancial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures provide useful information about our ﬁnancial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for ﬁnancial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our ﬁnancial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core ﬁnancial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross proﬁt, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We deﬁne these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reﬂective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business.

When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a ﬁxed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For ﬁscal 2024 and ﬁscal 2025, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash ﬂow: We deﬁne free cash ﬂow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash ﬂow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business,and to make acquisitions. Free cash ﬂow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We deﬁne billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reﬂects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation.