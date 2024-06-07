Q1 FY25 Investor Prepared Remarks
June 6, 2024
Allan Thygesen, CEO
Blake Grayson, CFO
Safe Harbor
Non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures and other key metrics
This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and ﬁnancial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our ﬁnancial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation also include, among other things, statements on pages titled "Guidance" in this presentation and any other statements about expected ﬁnancial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-ﬁnancial metrics,as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the beneﬁts of the Docusign IAM platform and Docusign's utilization of its stock repurchase program, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of share repurchase under such program. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future ﬁnancial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.
Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inﬂation, volatile interest rates, instability in the global banking sector, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future proﬁtability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artiﬁcial intelligence into our existing and future products; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market and sales strategy for our IAM platform; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated beneﬁts of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufﬁciency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualiﬁed personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conﬂicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the ﬁscal year ended January 31, 2024 ﬁled on March 21, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, which we expect to ﬁle on June 7, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other ﬁlings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.
To supplement our consolidated ﬁnancial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our ﬁnancial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the ﬁnancial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures provide useful information about our ﬁnancial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for ﬁnancial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our ﬁnancial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core ﬁnancial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.
Non-GAAP gross proﬁt, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We deﬁne these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reﬂective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business.
When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a ﬁxed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For ﬁscal 2024 and ﬁscal 2025, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.
Free cash ﬂow: We deﬁne free cash ﬂow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash ﬂow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business,and to make acquisitions. Free cash ﬂow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We deﬁne billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reﬂects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP ﬁnancial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation.
Allan Thygesen
CEO
Introduction
We're off to a strong start in ﬁscal 2025. We launched a signiﬁcant expansion
to our company strategy with our announcement of the Docusign Intelligent
Agreement Management platform. We also announced the acquisition of
Lexion to accelerate the AI powering our platform. We continue to make clear
progress on our three strategic pillars: accelerating product innovation,
improving our omnichannel go-to-market capabilities, and increasing operating
and ﬁnancial efﬁciency.
Our core business showed ongoing signs of stabilization. In Q1, revenue was
$710 million, up 7% year-over-year. Dollar net retention improved vs. the fourth
quarter. Q1 non-GAAP operating margin increased approximately 2
percentage points to 28.5% vs. 26.6% last year. Free cash ﬂow generation
remained strong, improving 8% year-over-year to $232 million and resulting in
a 33% free cash ﬂow margin. Strong cash ﬂow gives us conﬁdence to continue
investing in our growth while opportunistically returning capital to
shareholders, including through the new $1B buyback authorization that we
announced today. Blake will share further business and ﬁnancial details in his
comments.
Over the last 18 months, we have tightened operating efﬁciency, stabilized the
business and customer relationships, and launched a new platform that will
support long-term growth.
Product
In Q1, we made a number of announcements that showcase our commitment to increase product
Innovation
innovation for customers. At our ﬂagship customer event Momentum24, we outlined a bold new
vision for Intelligent Agreement Management and shared our product roadmap for that vision. We
believe the launch of Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management is a landmark moment in the
company's transformation.
Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management - or Docusign IAM - addresses customer pain points
across the agreement journey. Companies experience universal friction and frustration in
managing agreements, and the costs add up. According to a recent study by Deloitte, poor
agreement management systems and practices cost nearly $2 trillion in global economic value
annually and cost workers billions of hours in lost time.
With Docusign IAM, customers can transform agreement data into insights and actions. Our new
platform enables customers to create, commit to, and manage agreements - all in one place. Our
new capabilities help customers improve contract review cycles, streamline workﬂows, and boost
productivity organization-wide.
The Docusign IAM platform is a signiﬁcant departure from our past approach of only offering standalone products. The platform combines our current products - including our market-leadinge-signature and CLM products - with new platform services that customers have asked for, including:
- Docusign Maestro, our new agreement workﬂow builder, to automate the creation of agreements without using code. With Maestro, customers can conﬁgure custom agreement workﬂows in minutes - combining Docusign capabilities like eSignature, ID veriﬁcation, and data veriﬁcation with third-party apps to connect to their business processes.
- Second, Docusign Navigator, to store, manage, and analyze a customer's entire library of accumulated agreements. This includes past agreements signed using Docusign eSignature, as well as non-Docusign agreements. Navigator leverages AI to transform unstructured agreements into structured data, making it easy to ﬁnd agreements, quickly access vital information, and gain valuable insights from agreements.
- And third, Docusign App Center, to help customers easily integrate 3rd party applications into their agreement workﬂows without any coding or expensive custom development. This is particularly powerful for Docusign Admins and Process Builders, who can easily conﬁgure IAM for their unique agreement management needs. At launch, our App Center features commonly used apps from Salesforce, ServiceNow, HubSpot, Stripe, and document-sharing services like Google Drive and Microsoft's OneDrive and Sharepoint.
In addition to creating new platform services, we also unveiled application suites for speciﬁc functions within organizations. Docusign IAM launched starting with IAM for Customer Experience, IAM for Sales, and IAM Core for general-purpose usage. In time, we will also launch IAM applications for legal, procurement, and HR teams, as well as for speciﬁc industry verticals.
Product On May 30th, Docusign IAM launched with availability for our small and mid-market customers in Innovation the US, with select plans also available in Canada and Australia. Docusign IAM will roll out to more customers and more geographies over the next year. As we execute this rollout, we are focused on increasing ﬂexibility for customers. IAM unleashes the ability for companies of all sizes to manage
their agreements, signiﬁcantly expanding the agreement management market. CLM, which remains our sophisticated enterprise offering, showed us the importance of giving customers an advanced set of workﬂows and deep agreement intelligence. IAM takes the learnings from CLM and applies them to a platform with broader agreement functionality that is accessible for any size customer to any member of their organization.
AI is central to our platform vision, and we are thrilled to welcome Lexion to the Docusign family. Lexion is a proven leader in AI-based agreement technology, which signiﬁcantly accelerates our IAM platform goals. We maintain a high bar for acquisitions, and Lexion stood out due to its sophisticated AI capabilities, compatible technology architecture, and promising commercial traction with excellent customer feedback, particularly in the legal community. Additionally, we are bringing exceptional talent and strong AI leaders into Docusign. The acquisition of Lexion marks an important step forward in our platform journey.
Omnichannel Let's turn to our omnichannel go-to-market,our second strategic pillar. go-to-market
In Q1, momentum was solid across the direct, partner, and digital routes to market. Overall customer growth remained consistent with Q4 at 11% year-over-year. Envelopes sent and contract utilization both saw modest year-over-year improvements for the second quarter in a row. International and CLM revenue growth continued to meaningfully outpace total revenue growth.
The partner channel continued to show improvement with strong growth from key partners like SAP and Microsoft. For example, Docusign is one of the ﬁrst Copilot integrations in 365, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce Sales Cloud, creating access to agreements in productivity and sales applications.
Across all channels, we are focused on creating global engagement with customers. Behind a new Docusign brand that is focused on bringing agreements to life, we welcomed thousands of customers and partners to our largest customer event of the year, Momentum24. This ﬂagship New York event was the kick-off to a larger Momentum series spanning 8 events in 5 continents. This engagement paves the way for rolling out localized versions of Docusign IAM in our largest international markets.
At these events, we recognized several customers who stand out for their innovation and business impact by deploying Docusign capabilities within their companies.
In sales and customer experience use cases: J.P. Morgan's Commercial Bank Services has quickened its lending process by over two weeks across its base of clients; and Red Hat now has 7,000 users on Docusign CLM sending over 30,000 sales-related envelopes for signature annually.
Customers using Docusign in procurement and legal use cases stand out as well: Meta used Docusign to analyze over one million contracts across customers, partners, and suppliers; Santander UK transformed its lending fulﬁllment process in its corporate and commercial bank including reformatting its facility agreements through automation; and Flowserve, one of the world's leading providers of ﬂuid motion and control panel products and services, manages over $1.4B in contracts through Docusign CLM.
What's exciting is that this is just the beginning for Docusign helping customers navigate their agreement management journeys.
Closing
In closing, Q1 was an important step forward as we re-imagine Docusign. With Intelligent
Agreement Management, we're leveraging our market leadership in e-signature and CLM to deﬁne
a broader market opportunity by solving age-old customer problems that have never been
addressed. We believe IAM unlocks a new wave of value for customers as the system of record for
agreements, and a new phase of growth for Docusign.
Thank you to our entire team for your passion and dedication to realizing our vision for customers.
We're proud of what we've accomplished in recent months and quarters. And we're just getting
started.
Blake Grayson
CFO
Introduction
We delivered strong business and ﬁnancial results in Q1 that continued to
demonstrate stabilization in our core business. In addition, we maintained our
focus on operating efﬁciency while continuing to invest in the newly launched
IAM platform, critical AI capabilities, and omnichannel go-to-market initiatives
that we believe can help drive our long-term growth aspirations. Q1 ﬁnancial
performance showed solid topline growth, improving operating metrics, and
continued efﬁciency gains resulting in strong operating income and free cash
ﬂow generation.
Total revenue in Q1 increased 7% year-over-year to $710 million, and
subscription revenue grew 8% year-over-year to $691 million. Billings grew 5%
year-over-year to $710 million. The billings outperformance compared to our
guidance was driven primarily by higher early renewals as well as stronger
retention rates. International revenue, a key long-term growth driver, continued
to grow at approximately double the overall revenue growth rate and now
represents 28% of total revenue. We continue to be excited about the long
term opportunity we still have remaining in our international markets.
Business
Similar to the past two quarters, we are encouraged by several continued signs of business
stabilization
stabilization.
First, as Allan mentioned, our dollar net retention rate improved to 99% in Q1 from 98% in Q4. This
is the ﬁrst sequential quarter-on-quarter improvement in several years. Gross retention rates
improved modestly year-over-year, which was the primary driver of the sequential improvement in
dollar net retention. We expect that these recent stabilization trends will continue, and in Q2, we
anticipate dollar net retention rate to be ﬂat to down slightly.
Longer term, we believe there is signiﬁcant opportunity for growth across both our core business
and with the addition of the Intelligent Agreement Management platform through continued
customer penetration and new expansion.
Second, usage trends once again showed modest improvement, similar to what we experienced in
the second half of ﬁscal 2024. Envelopes sent increased slightly year-over-year, compared to the
year-over-year declines we saw at this time last year. Consumption, a contract utilization measure,
also improved slightly year-over-year, led by increases in the healthcare, insurance, and technology
verticals.
Third, the number of large customers spending at least $300k annually remained stable at 1,059 in
Q1, relatively similar to customer counts from Q4 and Q1 ﬁscal 2024. We saw lower volatility in large
customers compared to Q1 of last year, when the number of customers spending over $300k
decreased sequentially by 2%. Also, bookings from customers with total contract value over $1
million continued to increase by double digit year-over-year rates in Q1.
Fourth, new customer acquisition growth remained strong in Q1, with total customers increasing by
11% year-over-year, for the third consecutive quarter, to 1.56 million. Our quarterly absolute net
account additions of over 50k is the highest sequential gain we have seen in 2 years, since Q1
ﬁscal 2023. This was driven predominantly by growth in Digital customers that grew 11%
year-over-year to 1.3 million. We will continue to focus on driving self-service features and adoption
through our PLG motions. Direct customers grew 13% year-over-year to 248,000. As we begin the
measured rollout of Intelligent Agreement Management across segments and geographies, the
scale of our customer base creates strong long-term expansion potential for the business, and
continues to be a unique asset across the software landscape.
Financial
Turning to our ﬁnancials, operating & ﬁnancial efﬁciency initiatives drove strong performance in Q1.
and
Non-GAAP gross margin for Q1 was 82.0% vs 82.6% last year, in-line with guidance, given the
operating
efﬁciency
ongoing cloud infrastructure migration that we expect will take place throughout ﬁscal 2025. Q1
non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 84.2% vs. 85.2% last year, also impacted by the
migration.
Non-GAAP operating income in Q1 was $202 million, up 15% year-over-year to a record-high 28.5%
operating margin. This is up nearly 200 basis points vs. Q1 last year and a signiﬁcant increase from
the 17.4% operating margin from two years ago. The improvement from last year has largely come
from efﬁciency gains within our sales & marketing departments, where we've been able to reduce
our spend as a share of revenue by over 200 basis points from a year ago, to 33% of revenue
compared to 42% of revenue two years ago. This has provided us the ability to continue investing
in R&D at a consistent percent of revenue.
In Q1, non-GAAP operating margin beneﬁtted from lower headcount related to the previously
announced restructuring. We incurred $29 million in GAAP-speciﬁc restructuring charges in Q1,
in-line with our previous communications. A portion of the outperformance in non-GAAP operating
margin relative to our guidance was driven by expense timing.
We ended Q1 with 6,441 employees vs. 6,586 at this time last year, approximately 2% lower than
the prior year. We will continue to manage our hiring plans to align our sales organization with our
digital and partner GTM motions, support long-term growth opportunities in R&D, and realize
efﬁciencies of scale in G&A.
We continue to beneﬁt from a business model that generates signiﬁcant cash ﬂow. Free cash ﬂow
in Q1 increased to $232 million with a 33% margin vs. 32% in Q1 of last year. Efﬁciency initiatives
continued to yield working capital improvements. In particular, collections efﬁciency has been a
point of strength. We ended Q1 with less than 1% of our accounts receivable over 90 days past
due, a signiﬁcant improvement year-over-year. As discussed last quarter, we anticipate our
full-year free cash ﬂow margin will more closely approximate non-GAAP operating margin for ﬁscal
2025. Related to that, we expect to see a lower free cash ﬂow yield rate in Q2 vs. Q1.
The balance sheet is in a strong position. At quarter end, we had $1.2 billion of cash, cash
equivalents, and investments. We currently have no debt on the balance sheet. This strong ﬁnancial
foundation allows us to harness signiﬁcant free cash ﬂow generation to support future investment
as well as redeploy excess capital opportunistically to shareholders.
