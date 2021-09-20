Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/20 02:25:13 pm
269.015 USD   -3.14%
01:42pFROM THE TRENCHES : Using DocuSign Connect with the eSignature SOAP API
PU
09/15INSIDER SELL : Docusign
MT
09/15DOCUSIGN : Delight Your Customers by Digitizing Insurance Claims
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

From the Trenches: Using DocuSign Connect with the eSignature SOAP API

09/20/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Connect is a popular service among DocuSign clients because it provides write-back functionality, which means your application can be notified whenever the state of an envelope or a recipient changes. For the notifications, customers can choose between JSON and XML data formats.

When using XML as the response type, customers can have notifications formatted as SOAP client requests to their SOAP listener. The option is available in every legacy (XML) custom configuration, under Settings > Connect:

Things might get a little difficult when it comes to setting and using SOAP. According to the DocuSign Connect SOAP Interface guide, there are four requirements for implementing SOAP listeners, the last of which is the most overlooked:

Return the EnvelopeID passed to it, if received. Otherwise, it should return a SOAP Fault.

The most important thing to remember is that, because this is a SOAP service, the response body must always be properly formatted SOAP XML and include the EnvelopeID. This should be the case, even when responding with a "200 OK" message. Failure to do so will result in an "Operation timed out" error.

As a result, after a certain amount of time, the notification service will, if so configured, retry the request multiple times before stopping the retry process. When this is combined with notifications for newly created envelopes, your listener will then be overloaded, and the DocuSign service will be overburdened.

Unfortunately, many customers are unaware of the error for a long time because their listener only receives partial envelope status notifications. They don't get recent status updates, or none at all, because the service tries to resend old "undelivered" messages and eventually stops after a few failed attempts.

Troubleshooting this problem can be time-consuming and difficult. As a developer, you may spend a lot of time tracing calls and examining server and Connect logs because the error sounds like a network issue rather than a coding issue.

Your XML response body should look like the example below:

Before deploying your app to production, it's a good idea to test your Connect configuration and check for errors. One way is by going to Settings > Connect > Failures in your DocuSign web app. The results are sorted by the most recent one. Alternatively, the eSignature API contains an API call, ConnectEvents:listFailures, that can filter for Connect errors for a specified date range.

By making sure you include the EnvelopeID in your XML response body, you can prevent this error and avoid Connect timeouts in your SOAP apps.

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
01:42pFROM THE TRENCHES : Using DocuSign Connect with the eSignature SOAP API
PU
09/15INSIDER SELL : Docusign
MT
09/15DOCUSIGN : Delight Your Customers by Digitizing Insurance Claims
PU
09/13DOCUSIGN : How Small Businesses are Leveraging DocuSign to Accelerate Growth
PU
09/13DOCUSIGN : Automate Invoice Generation with DocuSign Gen for Salesforce
PU
09/10DOCUSIGN : Introducing Stacy Johansen, President of Downeast Insurance
PU
09/10DOCUSIGN : expands executive team with appointment of first chief communications..
PR
09/10Docusign, Inc. Appoints Cameron Scott as Chief Communications Officer
CI
09/08DOCUSIGN : Streamline Your Nondisclosure Agreement Workflows with DocuSign Templ..
PU
09/06TRACKINSIGHT : DocuSign shares flourish on results beat
TI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 086 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -543x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 637 M 54 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 26,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 630
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 277,74 $
Average target price 328,63 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.24.94%54 637
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%236 551
SAP SE13.86%169 037
INTUIT INC.47.91%153 437
SERVICENOW, INC.18.28%128 992
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.31.97%36 259