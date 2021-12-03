Log in
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in DocuSign, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 01:43pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocuSign, Inc. (“DocuSign” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOCU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DocuSign announced disappointing year-end financial projections on December 2, 2021. According to the Company, “After six quarters of accelerated growth, we saw customers return to more normalized buying patterns, resulting in 28% year-over-year billings growth.” Based on this news, shares of Docusign fell by 41% in intraday trading on December 3, 2021.

