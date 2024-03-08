Boeing to Tie More of Employees' Incentive Pay to Safety

The jet maker is overhauling how it pays employee bonuses to emphasize quality and safety over meeting financial targets.

Broadcom Reports Strong Earnings. The Stock Still Drops.

The chip maker reported revenue of $11.96 billion for it latest quarter, topping Wall Street estimates.

Costco Beats on Earnings, but Revenue Misses.

The company's revenue fell about $700 million short of expectations.

TikTok Backlash as Congress Heads for Vote to Force Sale

Lawmakers advanced a bill calling on the popular video-sharing app's parent to divest of it.

Gap's Yearly Revenue Falls 5%. Why the Stock Popped.

The company got a profit boost from lower commodity costs and fewer markdowns.

Marvell's stock drops as AI momentum is outweighed by pressure elsewhere

Marvell's earnings outlook underwhelmed as the company called out "soft" demand in certain categories.

UnitedHealth Aims to Restore Change Healthcare Systems Within Two Weeks

UnitedHealth Group said it plans to test connections to its Change Healthcare's medical claims software and network starting Monday, March 18, and restore service through the week.

Rivian Unveils Two Lower-Priced EVs as It Seeks to Jump-Start Sales

The startup is betting that customers will line up to buy a more affordable version of its EV vehicles.

DocuSign's sterling quarter pushes its stock up 11%

DocuSign Inc.'s stock jumped more than 15% higher in extended trading Thursday after the company racked up quarterly results that dusted analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, as well as offering strong revenue guidance.

Chemours Executives Improperly Shifted Deals to Boost Pay, Probe Finds

An investigation has found that the Teflon maker's top executives shifted cash flows at year-end to hit targets that determined their annual stock and bonus awards.

