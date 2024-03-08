Boeing to Tie More of Employees' Incentive Pay to Safety

The jet maker is overhauling how it pays employee bonuses to emphasize quality and safety over meeting financial targets.

Broadcom Reports Strong Earnings. The Stock Still Drops.

The chip maker reported revenue of $11.96 billion for it latest quarter, topping Wall Street estimates.

Costco Beats on Earnings, but Revenue Misses.

The company's revenue fell about $700 million short of expectations.

Gap's Yearly Revenue Falls 5%. Why the Stock Popped.

The company got a profit boost from lower commodity costs and fewer markdowns.

Marvell's stock drops as AI momentum is outweighed by pressure elsewhere

Marvell's earnings outlook underwhelmed as the company called out "soft" demand in certain categories.

Rivian Unveils Two Lower-Priced EVs as It Seeks to Jump-Start Sales

The startup is betting that customers will line up to buy a more affordable version of its EV vehicles.

DocuSign's sterling quarter pushes its stock up 11%

DocuSign Inc.'s stock jumped more than 15% higher in extended trading Thursday after the company racked up quarterly results that dusted analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, as well as offering strong revenue guidance.

Chemours Executives Improperly Shifted Deals to Boost Pay, Probe Finds

An investigation has found that the Teflon maker's top executives shifted cash flows at year-end to hit targets that determined their annual stock and bonus awards.

Kroger is 'committed' to defending the Albertsons merger, and stock surges

Kroger's stock leaped toward a near two-year high Thursday, after the grocery chain reported quarterly profit and same-store sales that beat expectations, and indicated it was still pursuing its acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc. despite regulatory pushback.

GE's stock rises to 6-year high as GE Aerospace sets $15 billion buyback plan

The stock is on pace for the longest such streak since the nine-week streak that ended Feb. 18, 2011.

