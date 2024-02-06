BP Tops Expectations, Boosts Buyback

BP beat forecasts on fourth-quarter profit and doubled-down on its commitment to hand back cash to investors, helping lift its shares to the top of the FTSE 100..

Adam Neumann Looks to Buy Back WeWork

The founder of WeWork said in a letter Monday that it has lined up the financial support from Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point.

DocuSign to Cut About 6% of Jobs

DocuSign said it plans to cut about 6% of its workforce, mostly from the sales and marketing teams, as the e-signature company looks to bring costs down and reverse its struggling stock price.

Spotify Earnings: Losses Narrow Amid Subscriber Growth, Price Increase

The audio streamer attracted strong subscriber growth despite a price increase.

DuPont's stock bounces after profit tops forecasts, dividend raised

DuPont's stock bounced Tuesday, after the parent of Kevlar, Tyvek and Styrofoam brands reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations, lifted its dividend and announced a new share repurchase program.

Hertz's stock heads for record low after car rental company's loss was wider than expected

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s stock tumbled 7% early Tuesday to put it on track for its lowest close since emerging from bankruptcy in July of 2021, after the car rental company posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

GE Healthcare beats fourth-quarter earnings estimates to offset soft profit guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.'s stock rose 1.9% early Tuesday, after the company posted better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter, offsetting soft profit guidance for 2024.

America's Biggest Bank Is Growing the Old-Fashioned Way: Branches

Banking has gone digital, but JPMorgan is building bricks-and-mortar branches.

Toyota Cashes In on Booming Hybrid Sales

The Japanese carmaker forecast a record profit driven by gas-electric vehicles, as U.S. competitors look to catch up.

KDDI Plans to Acquire Further Stake in Japan Convenience-Store Operator

KDDI plans to spend around $3.3 billion to significantly increase its stake in Lawson, one of the largest convenience-store operators in Japan, and jointly operate it with current parent Mitsubishi Corp.

