New Lenders Enter Fund Finance After Regional-Banking Crisis

New entrants see opportunities in a money-starved sector that larger banks are leaving.

Cruises Are More Popular Than Ever-and Investors Are Late to the Party

This year's 'wave season' will break revenue records for cruise lines, but investors are wary of the massive debts the industry took on during the pandemic.

DocuSign's sterling quarter pushes its stock up 11%

DocuSign Inc.'s stock jumped more than 15% higher in extended trading Thursday after the company racked up quarterly results that dusted analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, as well as offering strong revenue guidance.

NYCB Slashes Dividend Amid Broader Overhaul

New York Community Bancorp reduced its quarterly dividend to 1 cent a share, part of an overhaul aimed at shoring up confidence in the regional lender.

ECB Holds Rates as Central Bankers Weigh Timing of Cuts

Officials signaled they would likely wait until June to be confident enough to start cutting rates, as policymakers around the world consider the risk of moving too fast.

Powell: Fed Is 'Not Far' From Gaining Confidence Needed to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said that rates were far above levels that might be anticipated during periods of mild inflation and moderate growth.

Regional Bank Stocks Jump After NYCB Cash Injection

Regional bank stocks were climbing early Thursday after New York Community Bancorp secured a $1 billion investment to boost the embattled lender.

Markets Are Lulling Themselves Into a False Sense of Security

Stocks' low volatility may be a misleading result of a boom in autocallables and other structured products.

Coming Data Will Challenge This Market Rally

The readings on jobs and inflation will show if January's hot data was an anomaly or the start of a trend.

Bitcoin Bulls Cite a Simple Reason for Its Rally: Not Enough Coins

What makes the cryptocurrency different from just about any other commodity is its tightly constrained supply.

