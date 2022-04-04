Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Service protection: New API errors for excessive polling and envelope updates

04/04/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign has implemented automatic checks to ensure that eSign API applications that excessively poll or update envelope objects will receive an error response.

Background: DocuSign's API usage guidelines require applications to limit how often they request information about an envelope. The guidelines also require efficient use of the DocuSign APIs.

By design, DocuSign is not providing the exact limits and algorithms used to detect excessive polling (get and list methods via the HTTP GET verb) for envelopes and their subsidiary objects (the envelope's fields, documents, recipients, etc). Similarly, the exact limits and algorithms for detecting excessive envelope updates (HTTP PUT calls) will not be published. Updates to the base envelope object and its subsidiary objects are tracked.

The limits are implemented per envelope ID for the eSign REST API versions 2, and 2.1. The limits are implemented for both the development (demo) and production environments. Each type of operation (excessive polling and updates) is checked on both a sliding 30 second window and on an hourly basis.

Today, two new error codes will be returned along with a 400 status when an error is detected:

Today, these errors indicate that either an excessive polling or excessive envelope updates error has occurred on an hourly or burst (30 seconds) basis.

Starting with the June 2022 release, the error codes will be refined and additional error codes will be added to enable easier troubleshooting:

  • : Too many envelope updates (PUTs) in the last hour
  • : Too many envelope updates (PUTs) in the last 30 seconds
  • : Too much envelope polling (GETs) in the last hour
  • : Too much envelope polling (GETs) in the last 30 seconds

Fixing problems

  • For excessive polling, consider implementing Connect webhooks instead of polling.
  • For excessive envelope updates, combine envelope update calls into fewer calls that include more data updates.

Additional resources

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 477 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -224x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 602 M 21 602 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,41x
EV / Sales 2024 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 7 461
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 108,63 $
Average target price 106,82 $
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel D. Springer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.-28.68%21 602
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.96%218 816
SAP SE-20.14%129 204
SERVICENOW INC.-15.47%109 738
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.30%36 867
HUBSPOT, INC.-25.52%23 353