Tech Down on Shockwaves From Silicon Valley Bank Failure -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as wild volatility was perpetuated by the failure of what amounts to the California technology establishment's local bank.

"What the market is trying to figure out is: is there contagion or will this be contained within that bank," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

DocuSign, a pandemic-era hot stock, lost more than a fifth of its market value after the company warned its fortunes would be adversely affected by a slowing economy, and as analysts raised concerns about stepped-up competition for e-signature options.

Oracle shares fell after the business software maker posted earnings short of some investors' expectations.

