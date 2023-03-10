Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DocuSign, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
49.69 USD   -22.85%
05:12pAppetite for Equities Declines Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
05:12pTech Down on Shockwaves From Silicon Valley Bank Failure -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:27pAppetite for Equities Drops Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Down on Shockwaves From Silicon Valley Bank Failure -- Tech Roundup

03/10/2023 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as wild volatility was perpetuated by the failure of what amounts to the California technology establishment's local bank.

"What the market is trying to figure out is: is there contagion or will this be contained within that bank," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

DocuSign, a pandemic-era hot stock, lost more than a fifth of its market value after the company warned its fortunes would be adversely affected by a slowing economy, and as analysts raised concerns about stepped-up competition for e-signature options.

Oracle shares fell after the business software maker posted earnings short of some investors' expectations. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1711ET

All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
05:12pAppetite for Equities Declines Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
05:12pTech Down on Shockwaves From Silicon Valley Bank Failure -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:27pAppetite for Equities Drops Amid Jobs Report, Banking Sell-Off
MT
04:12pDocusign, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:03pSector Update: Tech Stocks Still Struggling in Late Trade
MT
02:53pWedbush Raises DocuSign's Price Target to $60 From $55, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01:48pSector Update: Tech
MT
01:27pDocuSign In the Right Direction, but More Needed to Regain Investors' Confidence, Wedbu..
MT
12:34pDow Slumps 135 Points as Investors Weigh February Payrolls
MT
09:09aSector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 496 M - -
Net income 2023 -124 M - -
Net cash 2023 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -113x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 951 M 12 951 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 461
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,41 $
Average target price 67,31 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan C. Thygesen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chatwani President & General Manager-Growth
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.16.22%12 951
ORACLE CORPORATION6.28%234 223
SAP SE15.61%137 575
SERVICENOW, INC.10.36%86 986
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.69%36 008
HUBSPOT, INC.35.90%19 408