    DOCU   US2561631068

DOCUSIGN, INC.

(DOCU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
57.02 USD   -2.50%
Tech Up as Bull-Market Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

06/09/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of technology companies rose as excitement about artificial-intelligence applications sustained a rally in the sector that's come to define a new bull market.

Shares of digital-signature firm DocuSign initially surged after it posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, but gave back gains later in the session. DocuSign said its expertise in contracts would enable it to keep demand high even as generative AI programs produce more documents.

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO slipped after it reported a a fiscal first-quarter operating loss.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 1711ET

All news about DOCUSIGN, INC.
05:12pTech Up as Bull-Market Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11:49aWedbush Raises DocuSign's Price Target to $67 From $60 After Higher-Than-Expected Fisca..
MT
11:43aGlobal markets live: UBS, General Motors, Tesla, Tesco, Nio
MS
10:04aUBS Adjusts DocuSign Price Target to $48 From $45, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
09:47aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on DocuSign to $61 From $60, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
09:12aS&P500 officially entered a bull market
MS
09:08aSector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Friday
MT
08:21aMorningstar Upgrades DocuSign to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $74 From $72
MT
08:09aStocks in Red Pre-Bell; Asia Up, Europe Down
MT
07:57aPiper Sandler Adjusts DocuSign Price Target to $61 From $60, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOCUSIGN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 723 M - -
Net income 2024 -8,56 M - -
Net cash 2024 1 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -577x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 11 834 M 11 834 M -
EV / Sales 2024 3,84x
EV / Sales 2025 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 336
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DOCUSIGN, INC.
Duration : Period :
DocuSign, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOCUSIGN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 58,48 $
Average target price 67,29 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Allan C. Thygesen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cynthia Gaylor Chief Financial Officer
Mary Agnes Wilderotter Chairman
Kamal Hathi Chief Technology Officer
Shanthi Iyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOCUSIGN, INC.5.52%11 831
ORACLE CORPORATION31.49%290 175
SAP SE28.23%155 431
SERVICENOW, INC.36.07%109 070
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.52%42 777
HUBSPOT, INC.78.95%25 683
