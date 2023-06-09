Tech Up as Bull-Market Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as excitement about artificial-intelligence applications sustained a rally in the sector that's come to define a new bull market.

Shares of digital-signature firm DocuSign initially surged after it posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, but gave back gains later in the session. DocuSign said its expertise in contracts would enable it to keep demand high even as generative AI programs produce more documents.

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO slipped after it reported a a fiscal first-quarter operating loss.

