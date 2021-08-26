Trending Topics: Latest from our forums (August 2021)

Here are some of the latest popular questions that the DocuSign developers community asked on Stack Overflow in the month of August 2021. You too can ask questions by using the tag docusignapi in Stack Overflow.

Thread: You have not granted or have revoked your consent to be impersonated by DocuSign Apps Launcher

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/68597387/

Summary: The developer is using DocuSign App Launcher in Salesforce and is getting a consent error related to authentication to DocuSign.

Answer: DocuSign eSignature for Salesforce, as well as the Apex Toolkit for developers building Salesforce integrations using DocuSign APIs, require that you authenticate to DocuSign to make API calls. The chosen method of authentication is using JSON Web Token (JWT) Grant and that means that the app is using the credentials of a single user to make API calls. That requires the app to impersonate that user and requires that consent be given at least once by the user. Consent can be obtained individually or for the entire organization. Also note that the UI for the Salesforce App Launcher is opening a new dialog for consent, and if the browser's pop-up blocker suppresses this, you will not be able to give consent and will eventually get the above error.

Thread: C#.Net DocuSign Signature Position

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/68789525/

Summary: This developer is building an integration for DocuSign Signature Appliance (DSA) using C# and is having issues positioning signature elements.

Answer: The Reason Tag that the developer was trying to use is reserved for specific usage in the PDF being signed. The Title Tag is a general purpose tag that is more suitable for the developer's needs (in this case, 'Additional Information').

Thread: DocuSign : login without user consent

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/68626413/

Summary: The developer is interested in building an integration using Java. They would prefer that the end user doesn't need to log in to DocuSign or provide consent.

Answer:JSON Web Tokens (JWT) authentication enables developers to request a token on behalf of some user without that user having to log in. That means that except for the first time, when the user has to consent, there's no web UI required to obtain a token. This is the best option to avoid end users having to log in to DocuSign, but consent is needed once. The developer can find code examples in Java showing how to use JWT in GitHub.