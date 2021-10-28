Log in
TRENDING TOPICS : Latest from our forums (October 2021)
PU
11:34aTen highlights from the DocuSign Developer Conference
PU
10/27Simplify Signing with DocuSign eSignature and NetDocuments
PU
Trending Topics: Latest from our forums (October 2021)

10/28/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Here are some of the latest popular questions that the DocuSign developers community asked on Stack Overflow in the month of October 2021. You too can ask questions by using the tag docusignapi in Stack Overflow.

Thread: Is it guaranteed to get the latest signed document after receiving DocuSign Event Notification 'Completed'?

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69610891/

Summary: The developer is trying to use DocuSign Connect to receive notifications about complete documents. They then want to download the documents, but they find that sometimes the documents are not yet ready despite having received the webhook notification to their server.

Answer: The developer was using the RecipientEvents portion of the Connect notification. There are also EnvelopeEvents that can be used. The issue here may be that even if the last recipient completes the signing on their end, and this event is immediately fired to send a notification to the developer's web server, the DocuSign system is still processing the envelope. This is what we call a "race" condition where two things are happening at the same time and there's no way to know which one will finish first. The envelope doesn't change to completed status immediately when the last recipient finishes signing. There's some backend work to secure the PDF and that takes additional time. The envelope event will be fired at that point, and listening to that event should, in most cases, resolve the issue.

Furthermore, you can have the completed document as part of the connect event payload,, eliminating the need to make an API call to retrieve it and the possibility it will not be ready yet at that time.

Thread: custom Envelope EmailBlurb message text in better format like in Word document

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69580215/

Summary: This developer is asking about the property that enables developers to set the body of the email message sent to recipients in an envelope. They would like to use rich text or HTML to customize the envelope.

Additionally, a limited set of HTML elements are supported in the . These include <a> and <b> as well as others.

Answer: There are two ways to solve this problem. The first way is to use the DocuSign Email Resources File. This file enables you to customize the account's branding, including the emails that DocuSign sends from this account to recipients.

Thread: DocuSign : How can I pause a docusign envelope created from template?

https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69624412/

Summary: The developer is interested in using a template which includes advanced workflow capabilities to pause an envelope. They are getting an error trying to create an envelope from the template when it was set with a workflow step.

Answer: At the time of this writing, there's a bug in the DocuSign code preventing using advanced workflow to pause an envelope that was created from a template directly. You can still do that using a workaround that essentially decouples the workflow from the template. You can create the template without the workflow, create an envelope from the template, and then manually add the workflow to pause the envelope. You do the last stage (Assuming envelope is still in draft status) by calling the EnvelopeWorkflows:update method with this JSON:

Disclaimer

DocuSign Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
