12,044,686 Equity Shares of Dodla Dairy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 21-JUN-2021 to 23-JUN-2024.

Details:
An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post offer equity share capital of the company held by promoters will be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment and the promoters shareholding in excess of 20% shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.