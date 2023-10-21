Dodla Dairy Limited is engaged in the sale of milk and milk products. The Company offers a range of products in both liquid milk and by-product categories. The liquid milk comprises about five types of variants and the by-product comprises of 14 types of variants. It offers a range of milk products comprising of fresh milk, butter, ghee, paneer, curd, flavored milk, doodh peda, ice cream and skimmed milk powder. It offers different types of milk in pouches as per customer requirements, such as full cream milk, toned milk, standardized milk, double toned milk, and UHT milk. Its ghee is produced in three variants, such as cow ghee, white ghee and premium ghee. Its butter is produced in three variants, such as yellow salted butter made from cow milk cream, yellow cooking butter made from cow milk cream and white cooking butter made from buffalo milk. Its feed business, Orgafeed, is involved in a range of agricultural activities, including farming, breeding, horticulture, and others.

Sector Food Processing