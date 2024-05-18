Dodla Dairy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 31,254.65 million compared to INR 28,120.29 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31,528.79 million compared to INR 28,349.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,667.36 million compared to INR 1,222.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 28.03 compared to INR 20.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 27.75 compared to INR 20.39 a year ago.