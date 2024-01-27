Dodla Dairy Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 7,468.41 million compared to INR 6,754.31 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 7,525.45 million compared to INR 6,819.63 million a year ago. Net income was INR 413.32 million compared to INR 353.85 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.95 compared to INR 5.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.88 compared to INR 5.9 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 23,380.19 million compared to INR 20,877.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23,576.34 million compared to INR 21,043.93 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,199.05 million compared to INR 997.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.15 compared to INR 16.77 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 19.96 compared to INR 16.63 a year ago.